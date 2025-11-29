Gloucester secure first victory of Prem season as Bristol end Northampton’s unbeaten start

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gloucester recorded their first Gallagher Prem win of the season at the sixth attempt after beating Harlequins 26-15 at Kingsholm.

Full-back Ben Redshaw stole the show with two tries as Gloucester triumphed for the first time in league action since May.

Flanker Lewis Ludlow and wing Ollie Thorley also crossed for George Skivington's team, securing a bonus-point success complemented by fly-half Ross Byrne kicking three conversions.

Quins, whose England star Marcus Smith endured a frustrating afternoon, trailed by only two points at the interval, but could not add to touchdowns from wing Cadan Murley and skipper Alex Dombrandt, with Smith adding a conversion and penalty.

The visitors produced only occasional glimpses of their trademark attacking game, and second-half inaccuracy cost them dear as Gloucester eased home without remotely hitting top gear.

Gloucester monopolised initial possession and territory but Quins struck from their first attack to take a 10th-minute lead when Murley applied a simple finish after centre Jarrod Evans' pinpoint pass freed him in space.

The home side's response, though, was immediate and impressive as Redshaw carved open the Quins defence, beating three players before side-stepping a fourth to claim an outstanding try that Byrne converted.

open image in gallery Ben Redshaw went over twice for Gloucester in a much-needed win ( Getty Images )

Quins remained on the back foot, with their cause not helped by losing tighthead prop Titi Lamositele to injury, yet it proved a rapid regrouping process with Dombrandt touching down for his 50th Premiership try before Smith's conversion opened up a 12-7 lead.

Gloucester had lost their early zip, undermined by frustrating handling errors, and both sides' lowly league positions accurately reflected a first half high on endeavour but lacking quality.

And there was an inevitability about a mistake gifting the game's fourth try after Quins wing Rodrigo Isgro kicked wildly from deep inside his own 22, allowing Ludlow to gather and score on his 250th Gloucester appearance.

open image in gallery Lewis Ludlow marked his 250th Gloucester appearance with a try ( Getty Images )

Byrne then further punished Isgro's horrible blunder by converting and sending Gloucester in at half-time holding a 14-12 advantage.

A forgettable third quarter saw no change in the scoreline until Gloucester struck again on the hour mark as Redshaw pounced for his second try and Byrne's conversion left Quins floundering.

Smith then cut the gap to six points through a well-struck penalty, yet Thorley took Gloucester clear courtesy of an impressive finish that highlighted a strong individual display and left Quins with no way back.

Quins went in search of a losing bonus as the clock ticked down, but Gloucester comfortably denied them and got their Prem campaign finally up and running.

At Ashton Gate, meanwhile, Northampton Saints's unbeaten start to the season came to a shuddering halt as they were blown away 46-12 by impressive Bristol.

Saints lost Edoardo Todaro to a first-minute red card and it was downhill all the way after that as Bristol ran in six tries.

open image in gallery Bristol ended Northampton’s unbeaten start ( Getty Images )

Scrum-half Kieran Marmion scored two and Tom Jordan, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Aidan Boshoff and Luka Ivanishvili also crossed, with Sam Worsley kicking five conversions and two penalties.

JJ van der Mescht and Tom Litchfield scored Northampton's tries, one of which Fin Smith converted.

PA