Red Roses coach John Mitchell takes up short-term role with Gloucester after World Cup win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

World Cup-winning Red Roses head coach John Mitchell will support Gloucester rugby in an unpaid coaching role with the club in November.

Mitchell guided England to Women’s World Cup glory on home soil in September in front of a capacity crowd at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

The vastly-experienced New Zealander is yet to lose since taking up the position in 2023, and is under contract through the end of next year’s Women’s Six Nations.

With England not in action until the start of that campaign in April, though, Mitchell will spent a month helping out at Kingsholm in a role “focussing on improving tackle and collision effectiveness”.

“The offer of support from John, who is passionate about helping coaches and players develop their understanding and application of effective defensive systems, is unpaid and not a consultancy role,” the club said in a statement.

“Rather, his time with Gloucester represents an opportunity for the club’s younger coaching group to learn from one of the game’s most experienced minds as they continue to strengthen their defensive identity.

“Gloucester Rugby would like to thank John for his willingness to share his knowledge and experience during this period of learning and growth.”

open image in gallery John Mitchell is a vastly-experienced coach ( Getty Images )

Mitchell has spent nearly 30 years as a coach at the elite level since concluding his playing career at the end of 1995. He has since coached the All Blacks and had two stints as an assistant with England’s men, as well as leading programmes international and club programmes in the United States, South Africa, Australia and his native New Zealand.

It is thought that his role with Gloucester will be limited to a few sessions. The club have lost their first five games of the Prem Rugby season amid a tough run of injuries, and sit second from bottom in the table under head coach George Skivington.

open image in gallery Gloucester are yet to win this season ( Getty Images )

Mitchell suggested after England’s World Cup triumph that he may be open to continuing his time as Red Roses coach beyond the expiry of his contract.

“I am still part of the next chapter, we have a Six Nations in April,” Mitchell said. “I have got plenty of time to think about it as well.

“I’ll take a little break and then do some road trips in November to make sure we are back into a new goal. In January, we will probably do another road trip to see everyone’s goals to make sure we invest in the right people going forward.

“To be associated with these girls, they are driven, they have changed my life, changed the way I think as well. All of those sorts of things are added bonuses. A trophy is one thing, a medal is another thing but it's actually the quality of the people you work with is the ultimate.”