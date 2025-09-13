( Getty Images )

South Africa are looking to hit back to restore their Rugby Championship title hopes as they tussle again with New Zealand in Wellington.

A bruising affair in Auckland last week was predictably fiercely contested, with the All Blacks holding on for victory to extend their unbeaten streak at Eden Park to 51 matches. It was a highly encouraging performance from Scott Robertson’s side, and they will truly seize control of the tournament if they can win here.

But the Springboks arrive freshened up and perhaps with a point to prove after a mixed campaign so far. A sloppy showing last weekend would have disappointed Rassie Erasmus, who has named an uber-attacking team as the world champions look to get back to winning ways. Can they turn over New Zealand on home soil to re-assert their ascendancy in one of the sport’s defining rivalries?

Follow all of the latest from the Rugby Championship with our live blog below: