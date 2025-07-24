Garry Ringrose’s brave decision causes midfield rethink as Lions target series win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If ever Andy Farrell wanted a story of selflessness to underline the team-first mentality he demands of his side, then Garry Ringrose has given him one. This week had been shaping as a special one in the life of the Ireland centre, a perhaps overdue Test appearance in a British and Irish Lions shirt finally set to arrive after being named in the starting side for Saturday’s clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. But in training on Thursday, Ringrose knew something wasn’t right. The Irishman had been ruled out of the first Test through concussion and returned to action on Tuesday against the First Nations & Pasifika XV; there had been no second head contact or set-back since but at the end of the Lions’ session, Ringrose went to Farrell and asked to be stood down.

It was a brave call that not all might have made. Plenty of players, past and present, would have kept quiet and hoped to get better, prepared to risk the possible consequences. “To play with him and get to know him over the last couple of months has been a real privilege and honour,” Maro Itoje said of the centre. “I'm gutted for him that he's in this position. But, also, it shows the measure of the man to be so selfless. All we ask of all of us is to be selfless and put the team first. When push comes to shove, you see who really does it. Garry is a man who really did it."

open image in gallery Garry Ringrose has been ruled out of the second Test ( AP )

It may be that Ringrose’s series is over. It is not yet clear when he would be able to return to action, having served the mandatory 12-day stand down after failing his head injury assessment (HIA) during the Brumbies game and progressed through the return-to-play protocols. His situation shows again how much is unknown and unclear about brain injuries.

His absence grants a reprieve for Huw Jones, who had been slated to spend Saturday with a watching brief. “It's a good place to be sometimes,” Farrell said of the Scot. “[When] these things happen in the warm-up of any game, the pressure is off and people tend to play freely because of that type of situation. Huw won't miss a beat in that regard."

open image in gallery Huw Jones starts at outside centre in the second Test ( PA )

Farrell is believed to have already decided to ally Aki and Ringrose before Sione Tuipulotu reported a tight hamstring, with the Irish duo thought to have been the preferred pairing for the first Test before Ringrose’s first concussion issue forced a rethink. It is nonetheless a huge blow Tuipulotu to miss out, a native Melburnian who had spoken with such pride about what it would mean to play his home city. But, as Farrell said, and Ringrose can attest: “That's rugby. The fairytale is not always written.”

Indeed, there has been no room for undue sentiment in the head coach’s selection on this tour. The presence of Jac Morgan on the bench for the second Test comes purely on the basis of the flanker’s form rather than any desire to ensure representation from all four corners; likewise, Owen Farrell’s inclusion reflects the impact he has had as a leader as he makes a first Test appearance since the 2023 World Cup. Blair Kinghorn’s availability means that Marcus Smith’s capacity to cover 15 is of less value – with the versatility of the bench pair and Tommy Freeman, all backline bases are covered.

open image in gallery Owen Farrell of British & Irish Lions reacts during the tour match between AUNZ XI ( Getty )

The Irish thread running through the side is hardly a surprise. Nine in the starting side, including seven from Leinster, would have been 10 if not for Ringrose’s issue and probably 11 had Joe McCarthy’s plantar fascia injury pulled up better. Given the value Farrell places on familiarity and trust, a heavy green tinge was to be expected. There are, perhaps, shades of Warren Gatland choosing 10 Welsh starters for the series decider in 2013; his head coaching successor will be hoping for a similarly effective performance.

open image in gallery Andy Farrell has made three changes to his starting team ( PA )

There was frustration in the Lions camp that they did not fully finish the job in Brisbane, a red-hot first 42 minutes let down by a lukewarm last 38. Ever since assembling for the first time after the squad naming, Farrell and his group have talked about the chance of making history and establishing themselves as the greatest Lions side in history – with the chance to really make a statement to start the series, they did not quite deliver.

“During victory you get an opportunity to be unbelievably honest and show each other just how much you can improve,” Farrell explained. “There has been nothing but that this week. We know the game we want to play, we just need to keep understanding what it takes to get better.”

British and Irish Lions XV to face Australia at the MCG (11am BST, Saturday 26 July): 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong; 4 Maro Itoje (capt.), 5 Ollie Chessum; 6 Tadhg Beirne, 7 Tom Curry, 8 Jack Conan; 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 10 Finn Russell; 11 James Lowe, 12 Bundee Aki, 13 Huw Jones, 14 Tommy Freeman; 15 Hugo Keenan.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Will Stuart, 19 James Ryan, 20 Jac Morgan; 21 Alex Mitchell, 22 Owen Farrell, 23 Blair Kinghorn.

Australia XV: 1 James Slipper, 2 David Porecki, 3 Allan Alaalatoa; 4 Nick Frost, 5 Will Skelton; 6 Rob Valetini, 7 Fraser McReight, 8 Harry Wilson (capt.); 9 Jake Gordon, 10 Tom Lynagh; 11 Harry Potter, 12 Len Ikitau, 13 Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, 14 Max Jorgensen; 15 Tom Wright.

Replacements: 16 Billy Pollard, 17 Angus Bell, 18 Tom Robertson, 19 Jeremy Williams, 20 Langi Gleeson, 21 Carlo Tizzano; 22 Tate McDermott, 23 Ben Donaldson.