Bundee Aki and Andrew Porter start in Irish-heavy Lions side for second Test

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andy Farrell has brought Bundee Aki, Ollie Chessum and Andrew Porter into the British and Irish Lions side with nine Irishmen starting the second Test in Melbourne.

Aki and Huw Jones unite in midfield with Sione Tuipulotu, who had hoped to feature in his home city, out with a tight hamstring after scoring in the opening clash at Suncorp Stadium last Saturday.

Garry Ringrose had been due to partner his Ireland colleague, but self-reported symptoms of a concussion after training on Thursday and has been stood down.

The Lions, 1-0 up and hoping to seal the series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground this weekend, are without Joe McCarthy after his foot injury in Brisbane, while Owen Farrell is named on the bench and set to make a first Test appearance since the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

James Ryan, Jac Morgan and Blair Kinghorn also come on to the bench after starting the midweek win over the First Nations & Pasifika XV.

“We have put ourselves in a good position after the first Test, but we know there will be a massive reaction from this Wallaby team,” head coach Farrell said.

“Everyone saw the quality they have in Brisbane and we know we will have to be a lot better than we were last week.

“The opportunity to play in front of 100,000 supporters at the MCG, one of the world’s most iconic stadiums, is what makes Lions tours unique and special. And we know our Lions supporters will get behind the team on Saturday and create a fantastic atmosphere.”

While Chessum is promoted to partner captain and compatriot Maro Itoje at lock, the back row is unchanged having impressed in Brisbane. Jamison Gibson-Park and Finn Russell continue in the halves, and James Lowe, Tommy Freeman and Hugo Keenan again combine in the back three.

Farrell’s inclusion on the bench comes at the expense of fellow Englishman Marcus Smith, who passed a head injury assessment late on in the 24-19 win over the First Nations & Pasifika side on Tuesday. Ben Earl also drops out of the matchday squad.

The Lions remain unbeaten since arriving in Australia.

The Wallabies, meanwhile, are given a huge boost with all of David Porecki, Will Skelton and Rob Valetini able to start having missed the first Test through injury.

open image in gallery Will Skelton returns to the Australia side ( Getty Images )

Joe Schmidt keeps faith with an unchanged backline behind a beefed-up forward pack, with six more forwards included on a bulky bench.

British and Irish Lions XV to face Australia at the MCG (11am BST, Saturday 26 July): 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong; 4 Maro Itoje (capt.), 5 Ollie Chessum; 6 Tadhg Beirne, 7 Tom Curry, 8 Jack Conan; 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 10 Finn Russell; 11 James Lowe, 12 Bundee Aki, 13 Huw Jones, 14 Tommy Freeman; 15 Hugo Keenan.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Will Stuart, 19 James Ryan, 20 Jac Morgan; 21 Alex Mitchell, 22 Owen Farrell, 23 Blair Kinghorn.

Australia XV: 1 James Slipper, 2 David Porecki, 3 Allan Alaalatoa; 4 Nick Frost, 5 Will Skelton; 6 Rob Valetini, 7 Fraser McReight, 8 Harry Wilson (capt.); 9 Jake Gordon, 10 Tom Lynagh; 11 Harry Potter, 12 Len Ikitau, 13 Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, 14 Max Jorgensen; 15 Tom Wright.

Replacements: 16 Billy Pollard, 17 Angus Bell, 18 Tom Robertson, 19 Jeremy Williams, 20 Langi Gleeson, 21 Carlo Tizzano; 22 Tate McDermott, 23 Ben Donaldson.