Finn Russell’s redemption at the heart of different Scottish Lions story

Any Welsh fans seeking solace in their current British and Irish Lions plight need only look eight years into the past and a few hundred miles north for something like succour. For the first time since 1899, a Lions Test team has been named without a constituent from Wales; Jac Morgan, the last remaining representative on tour, out by a nose despite being one of the form horses since arriving in Australia.

There is a natural hand-wringing that will come with a perceived slight of a nation but even the most ardent of Welsh fans will accept that this is a reflection of their wretched form. An 18-match losing streak may just have been ended in Japan but Wales remain without coach or positive direction, with the slightly frightening sight of back-to-back meetings with New Zealand and South Africa to come in November.

But the wheel of fortune can spin quickly. While an eight-strong Irish contingent in the starting XV is evidence of Andy Farrell trusting in those he knows have been there and done it before, the deployment of Finn Russell, Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones as an all-Scottish midfield – for the first time in Lions Test history – was recognition of how far Scotland have come.

Huw Jones and Sione Tuipulotu have thrived together in the Scottish midfield

Flash back to the 2017 tour and it was Scots feeling a lack of love from the tourists. While strides had been made under Vern Cotter, Scotland were in a state of regime change with Gregor Townsend stepping up to the top job from Glasgow. In his initial squad for the trip to New Zealand, Warren Gatland included just two players from the nation; while Greig Laidlaw and – to much controversy and criticism – Allan Dell and Finn Russell were later summoned, not a single Scot featured in the Tests against the All Blacks. In truth, after Stuart Hogg fractured his cheekbone, they didn’t really have a proper contender, however much support Tommy Seymour garnered back home.

The total snub followed trips in 2005, 2009 and 2013 where the only Scottish Test involvement had come off the bench. It was, like for Wales now, a reflection of a tough time in a proud nation’s rugby history – yet a Lions concept that thrives on the bringing together of four unions was losing some of its lustre. "I think that is a danger, if you continually don't select Scottish players, Scottish people will become disenchanted with the Lions," two-time tourist John Beattie said at the time. "There's no doubt about it.”

Russell, Tuipulotu and Jones may be the only three involved in Brisbane this weekend but stand as evidence of the progress made. If not for injury, Blair Kinghorn would likely have joined the trio in the starting side; with Ben White and Darcy Graham now with the squad in Australia, the Lions could conceivably name an entire Scottish backline were they to so choose, a distinction not enjoyed by any other nation.

For Russell, there has been a sense of redemption about this entire trip. As early as last August, the Scottish fly half was talking about what making this tour would mean and how keen he was to rip in, his two previous Lions experiences tainted by the Geography Six scandal (2017), and the twin troubles of the pandemic and an Achilles injury (2021). His third Test cameo in the third Test in South Africa left plenty wanting more.

Finn Russell last two Lions trips have been disrupted

Russell has looked at total ease in Australia, taking ownership of the group. He can look laid-back but the fly half is meticulous in his preparation and, coming off a fine season with Bath, he has led the Lions well. Scotland’s struggles against Ireland in recent years has led to an inaccurate perception of Russell within the Irish squad, voiced to some extent by Johnny Sexton last November, but Farrell was effusive in his praise after naming him at No 10 on Thursday.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with him,” the head coach said. “He is what he says on the tin. He’s a chilled-out character that just enjoys playing rugby, and training as well. He’s been great as far as leadership is concerned as well. You can tell that it means a lot to him.”

So, too, the Scottish centres, known by the sobriquet “Huwipulotu”. The pair marry nicely having taken slightly sinuous paths into a Scottish shirt: Tuipulotu is back in his native land during this tour but proud of his heritage and his now famous “Greenock Granny”, while Edinburgh-born Jones is Welsh by name, English by schooling and spent his formative professional rugby days in South Africa.

It may have been that Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose were pencilled in by Farrell before the latter’s injury but there is confidence in what a midfield already highly familiar with each other can do behind a pack expected to provide front foot ball. “We’ve seen [Tuipulotu] perform many times in big games,” Farrell said. “He seems to be that type of player that when he gets over the whitewash, he’s just being himself. His energy that he gives off to his teammates is certainly infectious.

Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones have complementary skillsets

“I’ve enjoyed watching him and Huw get to own the plan, but also be comfortable enough over the last couple of weeks to be themselves as well, understanding what they can bring to the team individually. Both of them have got pretty freakish ability in terms of individual athleticism. We want to see that come out from them.”