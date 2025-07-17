The pivotal British & Irish Lions pick that could undo Australia in first Test

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If the task of selecting any international side involves a head coach blending art and science, then the job of nailing down a British and Irish Lions Test team is a lot like alchemy, an exploration of the unknown pursued in the hope of finding a magical elixir. For Andy Farrell, this has been a unique challenge; with the quadrennial tourists, there can be no thought given to fixtures of the future – just the task at hand of three Tests against Australia in which his Lions legacy will be defined.

Unanimity of approving voices is an impossible pursuit, proud patriots, dissidents and detractors sure to argue the case of those excluded regardless of the actual composition. Take, for example, the exclusion from the first Test of the unfortunate Jac Morgan, which leaves the Lions without a Welshman for the first time since the 19th century – on form, the scavenging openside has probably been the best No 7 on tour but misses out to Tom Curry, already a three-time Test Lion and the sort of big match animal the Lions will feel they need against the Wallabies.

Morgan and the rest of those excluded will cross their fingers that a chance will come: 32 players were used across the three Tests on the Lions’ last trip here, and 31 made appearances against the Springboks four years ago. Those picked cannot afford to simply count their blessings and cruise through – Peter O’Mahony captained the side to defeat in the first Test against New Zealand in 2017 and never wore the famous red shirt again.

open image in gallery Andy Farrell has named his side for the first test in Brisbane ( Getty Images )

“There’s obviously scope for all sorts of things to happen in the next few weeks,” Farrell suggested. “But these guys who are renting the shirt on Saturday, they have a responsibility to perform, to put themselves in the best place to wear it again in the second Test and therefore in the third Test.”

Somewhat strangely, Farrell’s thankless task was almost made easier by his injury absentees, clarifying areas of contention to make the jigsaw puzzle slot more smoothly into place. Were it not for a concussion, there is a strong chance that Garry Ringrose would have worn No 13; with the Irishman out, an all Scottish midfield of Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones makes sense outside of nailed-on starter Finn Russell. Mack Hansen had made a run for a spot in the 23 before his ill-timed foot injury; he and Blair Kinghorn, still not at full fitness after his own knee knock, being ruled out has almost necessitated Marcus Smith’s place on the bench given the fly half’s capacity to provide full-back cover.

And so it is up front where the greater points of contention come. From the moment Farrell selected five openside options and six locks in his initial 38-man squad, the suggestion had been that one of each would man the flanks come the Tests. There was no wrong answer to the question of who wore No 7, with Curry’s physicality edging out Morgan, Ben Earl, Josh van der Flier and Henry Pollock - while the selection was being named, the latter pair and Duhan van der Merwe were on a seaplane out to the Great Barrier Reef in support of one of the Lions’ charity partners, an unforgettable trip that nobody wished to be on given what it meant selection-wise.

At No 8, Jack Conan’s extra bulk always felt necessary to ballast the good ship Lions as it embarks in earnest. More intriguing tactically is the deployment of Tadhg Beirne on the blindside. Like Curry, it is tough to make a case based on pure form, but Farrell has placed trust in a figure he knows well. The Munsterman’s installation as captain twice during this tour was indicative of the head coach’s admiration for a player who has looked a little leggy at the end of a long season, but only two locks (Maro Itoje and Grant Gilchrist) hit more combined rucks on both sides of the ball during the Six Nations – in a series in which the battle on the floor will be key, Beirne’s ability as clearer and carrion feeder make him a valuable figure, even if some mobility is sacrificed.

open image in gallery Tadhg Beirne's all-round game has earned him selection on the blindside ( Getty Images )

So, too, does his work at the lineout. International coaches remain split on the impacts of the law tweaks that came in at the start of the Six Nations on the lineout – England’s Steve Borthwick has generally gone away from a long-limbed six since – but set-piece instability is a surefire way of ridding yourself of a platform. Beirne, Ireland’s lead lineout caller, has the ability to take some of the load off captain Itoje while putting pressure on the Wallabies aerially.

“Obviously we feel that's the right balance for the first Test, the combination of Tadhg being the type of player that he is, his quality in the set piece but his all-round ability either as the jackaler or a ball playing six, complements Jack [Conan],” Farrell explained. “In a similar regard, Tom being the engine that we all know that we need in regards to Test match football.”

How the hosts play is almost of more intrigue now confirmation has come of Rob Valetini and Will Skelton’s injuries, their forwards packing less of a punch with Angus Bell only on the bench. The sense is of a home side that may look to stay in the fight and spoil the Lions’ ball; Farrell, by contrast, will be hoping his side can dictate terms.

Lions XV to face Australia in Brisbane (Saturday 19 July, 11am BST): 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong; 4 Maro Itoje (capt.), 5 Joe McCarthy; 6 Tadhg Beirne, 7 Tom Curry, 8 Jack Conan; 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 10 Finn Russell; 11 James Lowe, 12 Sione Tuipulotu, 13 Huw Jones, 14 Tommy Freeman; 15 Hugo Keenan.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Andrew Porter, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Ollie Chessum, 20 Ben Earl; 21 Alex Mitchell, 22 Marcus Smith, 23 Bundee Aki.