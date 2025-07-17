Tadhg Beirne starts in back row as Owen Farrell misses out on first Lions Test against Australia
No Welshman is selected in a Lions Test squad for the first time since the 1890s
Tadhg Beirne has been handed a start on the blindside in the British and Irish Lions team for the first Test against Australia, with Owen Farrell missing out on the matchday squad.
Irishman Beirne, more regularly a lock, joins Tom Curry and Jack Conan in the starting trio after a competitive fight for back row places, with Josh van der Flier, Jac Morgan and Henry Pollock missing out on the 23 entirely. The absence of Morgan means that there is no Welshman in a Lions Test side for the first time since the 1890s.
Back three contenders Mack Hansen and Blair Kinghorn both miss out due to injury, while Garry Ringrose was ruled out last week through concussion, leaving Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones alongside Finn Russell in an all-Scottish midfield.
Marcus Smith provides fly half cover on the bench ahead of compatriots Fin Smith and Farrell, with his capacity to play full-back perhaps key after Hansen and Kinghorn’s injuries.
Captain Maro Itoje is partnered by Joe McCarthy in the second row, while Ellis Genge, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong form an anticipated front row selection. Scrum half Jamison Gibson-Park, wing James Lowe and full-back Hugo Keenan complete an eight-strong Irish contingent in the starting side.
“We are entering the business end of the Tour and it is time to put in our best performance to date,” head coach Farrell said. “We know how motivated the Wallabies will be and we know they are a well organised and dangerous side.
“It is a great occasion and a proud moment for Maro Itoje, who will captain the Test side, but also for those players who get the opportunity to represent the group on Saturday night.
“We have seen a flood of Lions supporters on the streets of Brisbane this week and we are looking forward to seeing a Sea of Red in the stands of the Suncorp Stadium cheering on the team.”
The Lions take on the Wallabies at Suncorp Stadium in the first of three Tests, with encounters to come in Melbourne and Sydney.
Lions XV to face Australia in Brisbane (Saturday 19 July, 11am BST): 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong; 4 Maro Itoje (capt.), 5 Joe McCarthy; 6 Tadhg Beirne, 7 Tom Curry, 8 Jack Conan; 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 10 Finn Russell; 11 James Lowe, 12 Sione Tuipulotu, 13 Huw Jones, 14 Tommy Freeman; 15 Hugo Keenan.
Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Andrew Porter, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Ollie Chessum, 20 Ben Earl; 21 Alex Mitchell, 22 Marcus Smith, 23 Bundee Aki.
