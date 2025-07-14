Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The British and Irish Lions tour is kicking into gear with the Test series set to get underway in Brisbane this weekend.

The quadrennial trip this year has headed for Australia for three Tests against the Wallabies which forms the jewels in the wider crown of a 10-match itinerary.

First formed in 1888, the Lions brings together the best rugby players in Britain and Ireland to take on the three Southern Hemisphere giants (New Zealand, Australia and South Africa) in turn at four year intervals.

This summer’s business opened with a one-off encounter with Argentina in Dublin as the touring side played in Ireland for the first time - though it was night for the Pumas as they secured their first win over the Lions. The Lions are, however, unbeaten since arriving on Australian soil.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the tour.

When is the British and Irish Lions tour?

The British and Irish Lions tour began officially on Friday 20 June, when the Lions took on Argentina at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. It will conclude after the final Test in Sydney on Saturday 2 August.

What is the full schedule?

All matches kick off at 11am BST unless stated

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch all of the action live on Sky Sports, the broadcast partner of the British and Irish Lions. A live stream will be available for subscribers via Sky Go and NOW.