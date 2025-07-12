Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

British & Irish Lions vs AUNZ Invitational XV live: Latest score and updates as tourists play final fixture before Tests

The Lions have one last chance to tune up before taking on the Wallabies

Chris Wilson
Saturday 12 July 2025 04:03 EDT
Comments
Andy Farrell’s iconic ‘hurt arena’ speech from British and Irish Lions’ 2013 tour of Australia

The British and Irish Lions have one final opportunity to iron out the kinks before taking on the Wallabies as the tourists face an AUNZ Invitational XV.

This clash in Adelaide comes a week prior to the first Test in Brisbane, with Andy Farrell rotating again after his presumed Test team rather failed to sizzle against the Brumbies in midweek. That might mean that there are still a fair few places up for grabs in the 23 for next week, with those involved today - including Owen Farrell for the first time this tour - hoping to seize them.

Farrell will no doubt be hoping for a more complete, cohesive performance after a few too many clunks in the Lions’ recent outings, but the scratch side that they are facing could well cause problems. This trans-Tasman team has come together at short notice but has all sorts of quality in the ranks, with a number of past, present and future All Blacks and Wallabies out to impress.

Follow all of the latest from the Adelaide Oval with our live blog below:

Recommended

Lions prevail despite patchy performance against Brumbies to leave Test selection questions

Let’s begin by looking back on the midweek action, and another patchy performance from Andy Farrell’s tourists. Having named what looked his likely Test team, the Lions head coach might have expected better against the Brumbies.

Lions prevail after patchy performance against Brumbies to leave selection questions

Brumbies 24-36 Lions: Andy Farrell had named a strong side for the clash in Canberra but a statement showing did not arrive
Harry Latham-Coyle12 July 2025 09:00

British and Irish Lions vs AUNZ Invitational XV live

With the first Test against the Wallabies now just a week away, the British and Irish Lions have one last chance to tune up as they face an AUNZ Invitational XV in Adelaide. After several clunky showings, is this the day the Lions really find their stride - or can the scratch side they are facing give them something else to fret about?

Kick off is at 11am BST.

Harry Latham-Coyle11 July 2025 11:13

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in