British & Irish Lions vs AUNZ Invitational XV live: Latest score and updates as tourists play final fixture before Tests

The British and Irish Lions have one final opportunity to iron out the kinks before taking on the Wallabies as the tourists face an AUNZ Invitational XV.

This clash in Adelaide comes a week prior to the first Test in Brisbane, with Andy Farrell rotating again after his presumed Test team rather failed to sizzle against the Brumbies in midweek. That might mean that there are still a fair few places up for grabs in the 23 for next week, with those involved today - including Owen Farrell for the first time this tour - hoping to seize them.

Farrell will no doubt be hoping for a more complete, cohesive performance after a few too many clunks in the Lions’ recent outings, but the scratch side that they are facing could well cause problems. This trans-Tasman team has come together at short notice but has all sorts of quality in the ranks, with a number of past, present and future All Blacks and Wallabies out to impress.

