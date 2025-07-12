British & Irish Lions vs AUNZ Invitational XV live: Latest score and updates as tourists play final fixture before Tests
The Lions have one last chance to tune up before taking on the Wallabies
The British and Irish Lions have one final opportunity to iron out the kinks before taking on the Wallabies as the tourists face an AUNZ Invitational XV.
This clash in Adelaide comes a week prior to the first Test in Brisbane, with Andy Farrell rotating again after his presumed Test team rather failed to sizzle against the Brumbies in midweek. That might mean that there are still a fair few places up for grabs in the 23 for next week, with those involved today - including Owen Farrell for the first time this tour - hoping to seize them.
Farrell will no doubt be hoping for a more complete, cohesive performance after a few too many clunks in the Lions’ recent outings, but the scratch side that they are facing could well cause problems. This trans-Tasman team has come together at short notice but has all sorts of quality in the ranks, with a number of past, present and future All Blacks and Wallabies out to impress.
Follow all of the latest from the Adelaide Oval with our live blog below:
Lions prevail despite patchy performance against Brumbies to leave Test selection questions
Let’s begin by looking back on the midweek action, and another patchy performance from Andy Farrell’s tourists. Having named what looked his likely Test team, the Lions head coach might have expected better against the Brumbies.
British and Irish Lions vs AUNZ Invitational XV live
With the first Test against the Wallabies now just a week away, the British and Irish Lions have one last chance to tune up as they face an AUNZ Invitational XV in Adelaide. After several clunky showings, is this the day the Lions really find their stride - or can the scratch side they are facing give them something else to fret about?
Kick off is at 11am BST.
