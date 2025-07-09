Brumbies vs British and Irish Lions live: Latest team news and updates as tourists face Test audition
Just two games remain before the Test series against the Wallabies begins
Places in the first Test side could be on the line as the British and Irish Lions face the Brumbies in their penultimate game before taking on the Wallabies in Australia.
Andy Farrell has challenged his starters to seize their shirts after naming what looks close to his first-choice team for this clash in Canberra, which comes just 10 days before the Test series begins. While the door is very much open for those involved in Saturday’s fixture against an AUNZ Invitational XV to force their way in, potentially Test-ready combinations like Jamison Gibson-Park and Finn Russell in the halves will hope to get the Lions clicking after a sloppy showing against the Waratahs from the tourists last time out.
The Brumbies were the best of the Australian franchises in the recently-concluded Super Rugby Pacific season, with the capital club beaten by the Chiefs at the semi-final stage. They are, however, without most of their Wallabies stars - including fly half Noah Lolesio, who has been ruled out of the Test series in a major blow for Joe Schmidt and Australia.
Follow all of the latest from Canberra with our live blog below:
Team news - Lions
The Lions selection has a very Test-like look with Andy Farrell perhaps using this as an opportunity to examine his likely combinations for the opening clash with the Wallabies in Brisbane. Maro Itoje returns as captain as part of a pack that includes an extra long-limbed lineout jumper in Ollie Chessum, who is stationed on the blindside opposite Tom Curry with Jack Conan completing the back row. Ellis Genge, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong remains as a unit, stepping up in the front row after appearing off the bench against the Waratahs.
In the halves, it is Jamison Gibson-Park and Finn Russell who will aim to find fluidity, with Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose a familiar centre partnership beyond them. Blair Kinghorn moves from the wing to full-back. On the bench, it will be a proud day for Mack Hansen - born in Canberra, the Ireland wing will take on a few familiar friends and foes four years after leaving the Brumbies to join Connacht.
Lions XV: 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong; 4 Maro Itoje (capt.), 5 Joe McCarthy; 6 Ollie Chessum, 7 Tom Curry, 8 Jack Conan; 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 10 Finn Russell; 11 James Lowe, 12 Bundee Aki, 13 Garry Ringrose, 14 Tommy Freeman; 15 Blair Kinghorn.
Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Andrew Porter, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Josh van der Flier, 20 Henry Pollock; 21 Alex Mitchell, 22 Marcus Smith, 23 Mack Hansen.
Team news - Brumbies
Brothers Tom and Lachie Hooper could play together for the first time as professionals after being named in the Brumbies matchday 23, with the former - the elder of the two - making a final appearance for the Canberra side ahead of a move to Exeter next season. He starts on the blindside after appearing off the bench for the Wallabies in the narrow win over Fiji on Sunday.
Lock Cadeyrn Neville is set to take on the Lions for a second time in his career having been part of the Melbourne Rebels selection beaten during the 2013 tour, while full-back Andy Muirhead may take the tourists on twice in a matter of weeks - having played every minute of the Super Rugby Pacific campaign, Muirhead will be part of the First Nations & Pasifika invitational team in Melbourne between the first and second Tests.
Brumbies XV: 1 Lington Ieli, 2 Lachlan Lonergan, 3 Rhys van Nek; 4 Lachie Shaw, 5 Cadeyrn Neville; 6 Tom Hooper, 7 Rory Scott, 8 Tuaina Tali Talima; 9 Ryan Lonergan (capt.), 10 Declan Meredith; 11 Corey Toole, 12 David Feliuai, 13 Ollie Sapsford, 14 Ben O’Donnell; 15 Andy Muirhead.
Replacements: 16 Liam Bowron, 17 Cameron Orr, 18 Feao Fotuaika, 19 Lachie Hooper, 20 Luke Reimer; 21 Harrison Goddard, 22 Jack Debreczeni, 23 Hudson Creighton.
Tonight's cast list...
Right, with about an hour until kick off in Canberra, let’s take a closer look at the two sides on show...
When do the Lions play Australia?
Four down, six to go - this is the penultimate tour game before the first Test as the Lions’ preparations intensify in Canberra.
Andy Farrell felt NSW Waratahs deliberately watered pitch to hinder Lions
A poor performance from the Lions led to a strange accusation from their head coach, with Andy Farrell suggesting that the Waratahs had too heavily watered the playing surface - an idea laughed off by the hosts:
Error-strewn British and Irish Lions labour to victory over Waratahs
Andy Farrell will be hoping for far, far better from his side than the showing that they produced in Sydney on Saturday, a wretched performance in many way nonetheless result in a win over the Waratahs.
‘Open-minded’ Andy Farrell says Lions Test places still up for grabs
Andy Farrell picked his strongest British and Irish Lions team to take on ACT Brumbies with a warning they have yet to guarantee their selection for the first Test against Australia.
Maro Itoje returns as captain for the Canberra showdown to lead a starting XV full of players considered first choice in their positions, including half-backs Jamison Gibson-Park and Finn Russell.
The Brumbies are the strongest of Australia’s Super Rugby franchises, having finished third in the table, and the fixture is being treated as a dry run for the series opener against the Wallabies on 19 July.
But Farrell insisted his Lions stars still have to earn the jersey after leaving the door open for others to stake their claim, with Saturday’s match against an AUNZ Invitational XV the final opportunity to impress.
Lions offer Test selection clues in strong side to face Brumbies
Yes, today’s selection looks distinctly Test-y as Andy Farrell perhaps gets closer to narrowing down his 23 for Brisbane.
Brumbies vs British and Irish Lions live
A very good morning. The pointy end of this British and Irish Lions tour is creeping ever closer, the first Test looming large with just two games to go until the tourists take on the Wallabies in Brisbane. Andy Farrell and his side are in chilly Canberra as things hot up in a meeting with the Brumbies in which the Lions boss appears to have given plenty of his first-choice combinations a run - but who will pass or fail this potential Test audition?
Kick off is at 11am BST.
