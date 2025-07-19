Andy Farrell hails ‘big game players’ Tom Curry and Tadhg Beirne after flankers star in first Test win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andy Farrell hailed the “immense” impact of flankers Tom Curry and Tadhg Beirne as the British and Irish Lions head coach’s bold back row selection calls paid off in first Test victory over Australia.

Curry and Beirne set the tone physically in a brilliant start for the tourists in Brisbane that saw them surge into a first-half lead that proved too big for the Wallabies to claw back despite rallying after the interval.

The duo’s selection on either side of Jack Conan in the back row had attracted criticism in some quarters, with Farrell perceived to have overlooked players in better form on tour in favour of the pair’s past pedigree.

But both were back to their best, with Curry a particular standout in a totemic performance that saw him score a try and assist another for Dan Sheehan early in the second half.

“I read all that,” Farrell said of the questioning of the pair’s selection. “It was interesting, wasn’t it?

“[They were] immense, absolutely immense. They are big game players who were probably challenged by a good few [others].

“I think it told a story, Tom Curry put in some really nice shots defensively and Tadhg Beirne got the turnover very early doors and set the tone really and I don’t think it stopped there, it carried on the same the whole game.

“Jack Conan’s carrying was very much on the front foot so those three guys I am sure they will be delighted with the way they responded to selection.

open image in gallery Andy Farrell was chuffed with the performance of his flankers ( Getty Images )

"For those who know [Curry] and know of his character, that was always going to happen. We said during the week about big game players and Tom massively fits into that bracket."

The Lions looked to be powering out of sight after Sheehan’s score had given them a 19-point lead at Suncorp Stadium, but Australia were able to stem the tide and threaten a comeback after late scores from replacements Carlo Tizzano and Tate McDermott.

It proved too little, too late for the hosts, who must now win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground next week to takes the series to a decider in Sydney.

While there was much for Farrell to be pleased about from a purposeful and powerful first half performance, the Lions head coach was disappointed about the manner in which his side opened the door for the Wallabies.

“I thought we let them back into the game,” Farrell admitted. “It doesn’t really matter if you think the game is won or lost. I thought we let them back into the game with regards to a lack of discipline in the second half. That gave them a bit of a sniff to get back in the game physically. I believe that is a fantastic place to be because there is so much more in us.

“[But] hat shouldn’t happen. We talk about that, we talk about being next moment focussed at all times and that certainly shouldn’t happen. We certainly need to address that.”

open image in gallery Maro Itoje was disappointed with his side’s inaccuracy after half time ( Getty Images )

Lions captain Maro Itoje did not feel the second half slip was due to complacency. He explained: “I think we were a bit inaccurate with our decision making, and when you are not accurate with your decision making against a good team, you tend to put yourself under pressure. I think that is what happened in the second half.”