Lions coach Johnny Sexton opens up on tension with Finn Russell before tour

Johnny Sexton has spoken about the tension between him and Finn Russell, now that he is coaching the Scotland fly half on this summer’s British and Irish Lions tour.

When Russell was selected by Andy Farrell as one of three No 10s in his squad to tour Australia, thoughts quickly turned to how his relationship with Sexton, who had been named as the Lions kicking skills coach, would play out, given their history.

Never one to be shy in offering a forthright opinion, former Ireland fly half Sexton admitted in his explosive autobiography that Russell being selected ahead of him for the 2021 Lions tour to South Africa “kills me to this day”, while he has also dismissively described the Scot as “flashy” and “a media darling” in interviews down the years.

The Irishman addressed the media on Monday and was understandably asked about how he envisioned the relationship working, with the 39-year-old quick to play down any worries.

“You kind of have to deal with these types of challenges,” explained Sexton. “It won’t be the last time. We had a handshake and a brief chat. I’m looking forward to catching up with Finn later.

“What the Lions demands of you is that if there is a rivalry, you leave it at the door. I’m here to help him now. I’m here to give him experiences. I’m here to answer questions. I’m not here to force myself on him or tell him what to do. It’s not that relationship.

“I’m an inexperienced coach but I’ve probably seen it all, rugby-wise: I’ve been bad, I’ve been dropped, I’ve been injured. My career has been like this [up and down]. If they’ve a tough game, being able to help them out is something that I’m quite passionate about. I’m here to help.”

open image in gallery Johnny Sexton and Finn Russell came up against each other plenty of times during their playing days ( Getty )

open image in gallery Sexton is now providing his knowledge to the Lions on the training ground ( Getty )

Sexton retired from playing after the 2023 Rugby World Cup and, after a brief stint in the business world, is now focussed on coaching.

Last October, he joined Farrell’s coaching staff with Ireland, tutoring their young fly halves Sam Prendergast and Jack Crowley – a role that continued into the Six Nations and will become a full-time job next season.

The Lions job came sooner in his coaching career than he anticipated and, while Sexton admits to feeling a little daunted, it wasn’t an offer he felt he could turn down.

“As a player, you always have those doubts and it’s no different now,” Sexton sadded. “You’re going in, you want to prove yourself, you want to show that you can bring value.

“So, yeah, it was something I considered when Andy phoned. You’re kind of going, ‘Wow. It’s such an honour. How can you say no?’ I considered it for about 30 seconds and ultimately, how could you not? I’d have regretted it for the rest of my life.”

open image in gallery Sexton faced the media on Monday as one of the Lions’ assistant coaches ( PA )

Sexton’s experience of two Lions tours, six Lions Test caps, 118 Ireland appearances and 1,108 Ireland points will be invaluable to the 2025 crop of No 10s which, Russell aside, is a young group still learning about the game at the highest level.

The two English Smiths, Fin and Marcus, will absorb everything they can from the former world player of the year and for his part, the coach is impressed with what they’ve brought to the party.

“From what I’ve seen already from the two guys, they’ve got it all really in terms of seeing space, how good they are with the ball in their hands,” Sexton explained. “Their kicking has been outstanding as well, whether out of hand or off the tee. They’ve a desire to defend.

“Finn [Russell] will be in today. He played outstandingly in the [Premiership] final. He’s been good over the last few weeks so he’ll come in with a pep in his step and I’m sure he’ll add to the group but I’ve nothing but compliments [for the fly halves] at the moment.”