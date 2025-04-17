Johnny Sexton joins British and Irish Lions coaching staff as new Ireland role revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Johnny Sexton has been added to the British and Irish Lions coaching staff for the tour to Australia, with the former fly-half joining up with Andy Farrell’s team of assistants before taking up a role with Ireland.

Sexton concluded his record-setting international career after the 2023 Rugby World Cup, finishing with 118 caps and as his nation’s leading points scorer.

He has since been involved with Ireland as a consultant coach, but his role is set to be formalised from August with the 39-year-old working with Ireland’s men’s and women’s sides up to senior level.

Before then, though, he will join Farrell and his staff on tour having travelled to Australia and New Zealand with the Lions in 2013 and 2017, featuring in six Tests.

Sexton joins an already-announced group of assistants that includes both Ireland and England’s attack coaches, Andrew Goodman and Richard Wigglesworth.

“I am hugely excited to continue the next chapter in my coaching journey with The British & Irish Lions and I would like to thank Andy for this incredible opportunity,” Sexton said.

“It promises to be an exciting tour to Australia and I know from experience the challenges that await us. Playing for the Lions was a huge ambition of mine during my playing career and my memories of those tours to Australia and New Zealand will stay with me forever.”

Sexton thrived in the final years of his career after Farrell’s appointment as Ireland head coach and has long been tipped as a possible coach of real potential.

open image in gallery Johnny Sexton (left) will reunite with his former head coach Andy Farrell ( PA Archive )

His addition bolsters a collaborative coaching team and adds extra Lions experience, with fellow assistant Simon Easterby also having toured with the Lions as a player.

Easterby stepped in for Farrell during the Six Nations as the coach began his Lions duties in earnest, and the pair will count on Sexton’s expertise when they return to the national set-up later this year.

Farrell said: “I coached Johnny for the very first time during the 2013 Tour to Australia and the love that he had for The British and Irish Lions was reflected in how he operated on a daily basis. His influence on that Lions team and that Series win, our only win in the last 24 years, cannot be underestimated.

“It was clear from working together during the recent Autumn Nations Series that he has the talent and skillset to add to our coaching team with Ireland and I know how driven he is to add to the Lions, firstly this summer, and then on a full-time basis with Ireland later this year. I look forward to working together over the coming months and wish him well in this new chapter in his coaching career.”

Alongside Goodman, Wigglesworth, Easterby and Sexton, Ireland scrum coach John Fogarty and Scotland forwards coach John Dalziel will also assist Farrell. Aled Walters will head up strength and conditioning, while David Nucifora will operate as performance manager for the tour.

The Lions face Argentina in Dublin in their first tour fixture on 20 June, before taking on the Wallabies in three Tests from 19 July. The squad will be confirmed on 8 May.