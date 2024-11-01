Johnny Sexton creating ‘real positivity’ when mentoring Ireland fly-halves

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Former captain Johnny Sexton has created “real positivity” in Ireland’s camp after returning to perform a part-time mentoring role.

The 39-year-old, who retired following last year’s Rugby World Cup, has spent time with Andy Farrell’s squad at their Dublin training base ahead of this month’s Autumn Nations Series.

With Ireland preparing to host New Zealand, Argentina, Fiji and Australia at the Aviva Stadium, Sexton is expected to make regular visits in order to further impart his expertise.

Defence coach Simon Easterby said: “He’s definitely going to be involved over the next few weeks, transitioning in and out, lending his support to certain individuals within the team.

“He’s excited about potentially what he could offer, so are we as coaches, as well as players. It’s great to have him in.

“He’s a great man, he’s a great personality in the group. I guess it’s to be seen how much time he’s involved in the next four weeks but certainly in the moment we see him being involved.

“He’s already been in and potentially he’s going to come in and out of camp over the next four weeks.

Johnny, having only retired recently, still has his finger on the pulse in terms of playing in that 10 role. Ireland defence coach Simon Easterby

“The players have loved it, there’s a real positivity around him being back involved.”

Ireland are currently in Portugal fine-tuning for a November schedule which begins against the All Blacks next Friday.

On their return, former fly-half Sexton, who has been working in a management position for a glass and metal packaging company since calling time on his playing career, will be on hand to offer advice to the squad, including number 10s Jack Crowley, Ciaran Frawley and Sam Prendergast.

“Johnny, having only retired recently, still has his finger on the pulse in terms of playing in that 10 role,” said Easterby.

“Jack Crowley’s obviously had time with us, and so has Ciaran, Sam less so.

“All of those guys are like sponges, they want to learn and they want to understand and they want to get know-how and then go out there and try and put those things into practice.

“Johnny will just be able to give them a bit of guidance at times. When you’re leaning on someone like him with that much experience, it’s only a few words here and there sometimes, a little bit of a tip and a bit of feedback, that’s all it might be.

“But it’s something teams could do more: lean on guys who are not long out of the game but also have massive respect and could have massive influence on new guys coming through.”