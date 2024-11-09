Rieko Ioane takes shot at Johnny Sexton after All Blacks beat Ireland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Rieko Ioane stirred the pot in his simmering rivalry with former Ireland fly half Johnny Sexton as the New Zealand centre aimed jibe a Sexton’s way on social media after the All Blacks’ win in Dublin.

The pair clashed in the moments following the All Blacks’ dramatic World Cup quarter-final win in Paris last October, which ended Sexton’s Test career.

Ioane was caught on camera jawing with the veteran, who subsequently revealed details of the exchange in his autobiography.

“Don’t miss your flight home tomorrow,” Sexton claimed Ioane said in Obsessed, before the Kiwi added: “Enjoy retirement, you c***.”

Sexton went on to write: “So much for the All Blacks’ famous “no d********” policy. So much for their humility. I walk after Ioane and call him a fake-humble f*****. It doesn’t look great, me having a go at one of them just after we’ve lost. But I can’t be expected to ignore that.”

While Sexton has departed rugby, there was no shortage of meaning behind Friday night’s encounter as the All Blacks ended the hosts’ 19-match winning run in Dublin.

In the absence of hooker Codie Taylor and scrum half TJ Perenara, Ioane led New Zealand’s haka and wasted little time using social media to make a point post-match.

“Put that in the book,” Ioane wrote on Instagram alongside a joker emoji in a thinly-veiled dig at Sexton.

Six penalties from Damian McKenzie and a Will Jordan try took New Zealand to a 23-13 victory at the Aviva Stadium as Scott Robertson’s side made it two from two in their Autumn Nations Series campaign.

“I was obviously more nervous for the kaea role and leading that haka than I was about the game,” Ioane said on Sky Sport New Zealand’ after the conclusion in Dublin. “With such great leaders like TJ (Perenara), Codie (Taylor) to help me out, it came pretty comfortable and pretty easy tonight.

“When it comes to game days, I don’t let the emotion dictate my week. I love the spectacle of rugby and what I can influence to create. Feelings were hurt, stuff was said but I’m just here to play footy and win games.”