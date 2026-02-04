ITV’s Six Nations coverage to feature in-play ad breaks for first time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

ITV’s coverage of the 2026 Six Nations will feature in-play adverts for the first time in a major change to the broadcasting of the tournament.

The broadcaster intends to show a 20-second advert once per half while a scrum is being set off, with the left-hand side of the screen continuing to show the action on the pitch and the right-hand side carrying the television commercial.

The decision comes after similar methods in some of ITV’s racing coverage and certain broadcasts on Irish channel RTE, and comes at the start of a huge year for the channel in both rugby and football.

As part of a renewed joint agreement with the Six Nations, ITV will show ten games from the 2026 men’s tournament to the BBC’s five, before the broadcasters also share United Kingdom broadcast rights for the Fifa World Cup in the summer. It is understood that there are currently no confirmed plans for adverts to air in-play adverts during the football tournament.

ITV has also been confirmed as they home of the new Nations Championship, which launches in July, and is set to show every England men’s international between now and the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

The Six Nations begins with the first Thursday night fixture in the tournament’s history as France host Ireland in Paris. The opener was moved from a Friday night slot to avoid a clash with the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics.

ITV will also show England’s encounter with Wales at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, with the BBC covering Scotland’s trip to Italy.