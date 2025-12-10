ITV to show opening game of 2026 World Cup as UK TV schedule confirmed
ITV and BBC again share broadcasting duties in the United Kingdom for the 2026 tournament
ITV will show the opening game of the 2026 Fifa World Cup in the United Kingdom — but the BBC will show the bulk of England’s knockout fixtures should Thomas Tuchel’s side progress.
The two free-to-air broadcasters will again share coverage of the tournament, with ITV taking the rights to the encounter between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City on Thursday 11 June, a repeat of the opening game from the 2010 World Cup.
The channel will also show England’s opening game against Croatia in Dallas live as one of 29 group-stage fixtures from the expanded tournament, while Scotland’s first outing against Haiti and key clash with Brazil will be shown on the BBC.
The BBC is also scheduled to show England’s knockout clashes in the round of 32, round of 16 and at the semi-final stage, should they advance that far.
The final will be shown by both broadcasters, as has become custom.
ITV has confirmed that it will broadcast live from a base in New York throughout the tournament, with the final set to be held in nearby New Jersey on 19 July. The BBC are yet to confirm their plans but are reported to be intending to cover certain fixtures from afar, or “off tube”, with commentators and pundits operating from its base in Salford.
The tournament will take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico, with some fixtures kicking off as late as 2am UK time.
“The Men’s FIFA World Cup 2026 is the biggest World Cup in history, showcasing the very best football talent from around the globe,” Niall Sloane, ITV’s director of sport, said. “Viewers will kick off the tournament with ITV as we broadcast the first two matches, including host nation Mexico v South Africa.
“ITV’s coverage will be live from the United States for the duration of the tournament, as we provide expert analysis covering every key moment across the competition. Fans can exclusively enjoy two of England’s group stage matches on ITV, including their first match against Croatia, plus Scotland’s group match against Morocco. We are proud to broadcast the FIFA World Cup here at ITV and ensure it stays free-to-air for the UK audience to enjoy all summer.”
World Cup 2026 group TV schedule
(All times BST)
11 June: Mexico v South Africa (20:00 BST) - ITV
12 June: South Korea v play-off D (03:00) - ITV
12 June: Canada v play-off A (20:00) - BBC
13 June: USA v Paraguay (02:00) - BBC
13 June: Qatar v Switzerland (20:00) - ITV
13 June: Brazil v Morocco (23:00) - BBC
14 June: Australia v play-off C (05:00) - ITV
14 June: Scotland v Haiti (02.00) - BBC
14 June: Germany v Curacao (18:00) - ITV
14 June: Netherlands v Japan (21:00) - ITV
15 June: Play-off B v Tunisia (03:00) - ITV
15 June: Ivory Coast v Ecuador (00:00) - BBC
15 June: Spain v Cape Verde (17:00) - ITV
15 June: Belgium v Egypt (20:00) - BBC
15 June: Saudi Arabia v Uruguay (23:00) - ITV
16 June: Iran v New Zealand (02:00) - BBC
16 June: France v Senegal (20:00) - BBC
16 June: Play-off 2 v Norway (23:00) - BBC
17 June: Argentina v Algeria (02:00) - ITV
17 June: Austria v Jordan (05:00) - BBC
17 June: Portugal v play-off 1 (18:00) - BBC
17 June: England v Croatia (21:00) - ITV
18 June: Ghana v Panama (00:00) - ITV
18 June: Uzbekistan v Colombia (03:00) - BBC
18 June: South Africa v play-off D (17:00) - BBC
18 June: Play-off A v Switzerland (20:00) - ITV
18 June: Canada v Qatar (23:00) - ITV
19 June: Mexico v South Korea (02:00) - BBC
19 June: USA v Australia (20:00) - BBC
19 June: Scotland v Morocco (23:00) - ITV
20 June: Paraguay v play-off C (05:00) - ITV
20 June: Brazil v Haiti (02:00) - ITV
20 June: Netherlands v play-off B (18:00) - BBC
20 June: Germany v Ivory Coast (21:00) - ITV
21 June: Japan v Tunisia (05:00) - BBC
21 June: Curacao v Ecuador (01:00) - BBC
21 June: Spain v Saudi Arabia (17:00) - BBC
21 June: Belgium v Iran (20:00) - ITV
21 June: Cape Verde v Uruguay (23:00) - BBC
22 June: Egypt v New Zealand (02:00) - ITV
22 June: Argentina v Austria (18:00) - BBC
22 June: France v play-off 2 (22:00) - BBC
23 June: Senegal v Norway (01:00) - ITV
23 June: Algeria v Jordan (04:00) - ITV
23 June: Portugal v Uzbekistan (18:00) - ITV
23 June: England v Ghana (21:00) - BBC
24 June: Croatia v Panama (00:00) - BBC
24 June: Colombia v play-off 1 (03:00) - ITV
24 June: Canada v Switzerland & Play-off A v Qatar (20:00) - ITV
24 June: Scotland v Brazil & Morocco v Haiti (23:00) - BBC
25 June: Mexico v play-off D & South Africa v South Korea (02:00) - BBC
25 June: Germany v Ecuador & Curacao v Ivory Coast (21:00) - BBC
26 June: USA v play-off C & Paraguay v Australia (03:00) - ITV
26 June: Japan v play-off B & Netherlands v Tunisia (00:00) - BBC
26 June: France v Norway & Senegal v play-off 2 (20:00) - ITV
27 June: Cape Verde v Saudi Arabia & Uruguay v Spain (01:00) - ITV
27 June: Egypt v Iran & New Zealand v Belgium (04:00) - BBC
27 June: England v Panama & Croatia v Ghana (22:00) - ITV
28 June: Algeria v Austria & Argentina v Jordan (03:00) - BBC
28 June: Colombia v Portugal & play-off 1 v Uzbekistan (00:30) - BBC
