ITV to show opening game of 2026 World Cup as UK TV schedule confirmed

ITV and BBC again share broadcasting duties in the United Kingdom for the 2026 tournament

Harry Latham-Coyle
Wednesday 10 December 2025 06:41 EST
Mark Pougatch has been a key part of ITV’s broadcasting team
Mark Pougatch has been a key part of ITV’s broadcasting team (Getty Images)

ITV will show the opening game of the 2026 Fifa World Cup in the United Kingdom — but the BBC will show the bulk of England’s knockout fixtures should Thomas Tuchel’s side progress.

The two free-to-air broadcasters will again share coverage of the tournament, with ITV taking the rights to the encounter between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City on Thursday 11 June, a repeat of the opening game from the 2010 World Cup.

The channel will also show England’s opening game against Croatia in Dallas live as one of 29 group-stage fixtures from the expanded tournament, while Scotland’s first outing against Haiti and key clash with Brazil will be shown on the BBC.

The BBC is also scheduled to show England’s knockout clashes in the round of 32, round of 16 and at the semi-final stage, should they advance that far.

The final will be shown by both broadcasters, as has become custom.

ITV has confirmed that it will broadcast live from a base in New York throughout the tournament, with the final set to be held in nearby New Jersey on 19 July. The BBC are yet to confirm their plans but are reported to be intending to cover certain fixtures from afar, or “off tube”, with commentators and pundits operating from its base in Salford.

The BBC are expected to cover some World Cup games from its Salford base
The BBC are expected to cover some World Cup games from its Salford base (The FA via Getty Images)

The tournament will take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico, with some fixtures kicking off as late as 2am UK time.

“The Men’s FIFA World Cup 2026 is the biggest World Cup in history, showcasing the very best football talent from around the globe,” Niall Sloane, ITV’s director of sport, said. “Viewers will kick off the tournament with ITV as we broadcast the first two matches, including host nation Mexico v South Africa.

“ITV’s coverage will be live from the United States for the duration of the tournament, as we provide expert analysis covering every key moment across the competition. Fans can exclusively enjoy two of England’s group stage matches on ITV, including their first match against Croatia, plus Scotland’s group match against Morocco. We are proud to broadcast the FIFA World Cup here at ITV and ensure it stays free-to-air for the UK audience to enjoy all summer.”

World Cup 2026 group TV schedule

(All times BST)

11 June: Mexico v South Africa (20:00 BST) - ITV

12 June: South Korea v play-off D (03:00) - ITV

12 June: Canada v play-off A (20:00) - BBC

13 June: USA v Paraguay (02:00) - BBC

13 June: Qatar v Switzerland (20:00) - ITV

13 June: Brazil v Morocco (23:00) - BBC

14 June: Australia v play-off C (05:00) - ITV

14 June: Scotland v Haiti (02.00) - BBC

14 June: Germany v Curacao (18:00) - ITV

14 June: Netherlands v Japan (21:00) - ITV

15 June: Play-off B v Tunisia (03:00) - ITV

15 June: Ivory Coast v Ecuador (00:00) - BBC

15 June: Spain v Cape Verde (17:00) - ITV

15 June: Belgium v Egypt (20:00) - BBC

15 June: Saudi Arabia v Uruguay (23:00) - ITV

16 June: Iran v New Zealand (02:00) - BBC

16 June: France v Senegal (20:00) - BBC

16 June: Play-off 2 v Norway (23:00) - BBC

17 June: Argentina v Algeria (02:00) - ITV

17 June: Austria v Jordan (05:00) - BBC

17 June: Portugal v play-off 1 (18:00) - BBC

17 June: England v Croatia (21:00) - ITV

18 June: Ghana v Panama (00:00) - ITV

18 June: Uzbekistan v Colombia (03:00) - BBC

18 June: South Africa v play-off D (17:00) - BBC

18 June: Play-off A v Switzerland (20:00) - ITV

18 June: Canada v Qatar (23:00) - ITV

19 June: Mexico v South Korea (02:00) - BBC

19 June: USA v Australia (20:00) - BBC

19 June: Scotland v Morocco (23:00) - ITV

20 June: Paraguay v play-off C (05:00) - ITV

20 June: Brazil v Haiti (02:00) - ITV

20 June: Netherlands v play-off B (18:00) - BBC

20 June: Germany v Ivory Coast (21:00) - ITV

21 June: Japan v Tunisia (05:00) - BBC

21 June: Curacao v Ecuador (01:00) - BBC

21 June: Spain v Saudi Arabia (17:00) - BBC

21 June: Belgium v Iran (20:00) - ITV

21 June: Cape Verde v Uruguay (23:00) - BBC

22 June: Egypt v New Zealand (02:00) - ITV

22 June: Argentina v Austria (18:00) - BBC

22 June: France v play-off 2 (22:00) - BBC

23 June: Senegal v Norway (01:00) - ITV

23 June: Algeria v Jordan (04:00) - ITV

23 June: Portugal v Uzbekistan (18:00) - ITV

23 June: England v Ghana (21:00) - BBC

24 June: Croatia v Panama (00:00) - BBC

24 June: Colombia v play-off 1 (03:00) - ITV

24 June: Canada v Switzerland & Play-off A v Qatar (20:00) - ITV

24 June: Scotland v Brazil & Morocco v Haiti (23:00) - BBC

25 June: Mexico v play-off D & South Africa v South Korea (02:00) - BBC

25 June: Germany v Ecuador & Curacao v Ivory Coast (21:00) - BBC

26 June: USA v play-off C & Paraguay v Australia (03:00) - ITV

26 June: Japan v play-off B & Netherlands v Tunisia (00:00) - BBC

26 June: France v Norway & Senegal v play-off 2 (20:00) - ITV

27 June: Cape Verde v Saudi Arabia & Uruguay v Spain (01:00) - ITV

27 June: Egypt v Iran & New Zealand v Belgium (04:00) - BBC

27 June: England v Panama & Croatia v Ghana (22:00) - ITV

28 June: Algeria v Austria & Argentina v Jordan (03:00) - BBC

28 June: Colombia v Portugal & play-off 1 v Uzbekistan (00:30) - BBC

