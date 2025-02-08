Italy vs Wales LIVE rugby: Latest Six Nations build-up and updates as Warren Gatland’s side bid to end losing run
After 13 games without a win, is this the day that Welsh woe comes to an end?
Wales continue their search for a first victory since the 2023 World Cup in a vital fixture against Italy to kick off the second weekend of the 2025 Six Nations.
Warren Gatland’s side were predictably dismissed by France in Paris to extend their losing run to 13 matches, with some injury issues all the more reason for the head coach to fret. Gatland took his squad for a week in Nice to recharge and refuel for today’s contest, described last week by former fly half Dan Biggar as the biggest in two decades for the team.
They will have to lift their level for an Italy side that continued to show their improvements even if eventually falling short against Scotland in their tournament opener. Though fading late on, their comeback suggested that Gonzalo Quesada is really instilling the spirit, substance and style as they look to continue their strong recent record against their visitors.
Follow all of the latest from the Stadio Olimpico in our live blog below:
Six Nations 2025 schedule in full: Fixtures, results and table
The Six Nations continues this weekend with the best rugby sides in Europe again battling for spring supremacy.
Stay up to date with the latest results, table and upcoming fixtures with our handy one-stop shop for everything you need to know throughout the tournament:
Six Nations: Fixtures, results and table
Ireland, France, England, Scotland, Wales and Italy will again battle for supremacy in the annual tournament
Italy vs Wales team news
A very good morning. There are still a few hours until kick off in Rome, and there could be late changes for Wales - Warren Gatland is fretting over the fitness of Liam Williams after the full-back missed their captain’s run yesterday. Williams has been managing a knee injury and looked hobbled at times in Paris last week. Should he be ruled out, we are expecting Blair Murray to be elevated off the bench and Josh Hathaway to come into the matchday squad.
We’ll keep you updated. For now, though, here’s everything you need to know:
Is Italy vs Wales on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Six Nations clash
Everything you need to know ahead of the round two fixture
Italy vs Wales LIVE
Round two of the 2025 men’s Six Nations begins with a crunch clash in Rome as Wales bid to finally end their long losing streak in an encounter with Italy. The woe continued for Warren Gatland and his side with a predictable drubbing in Paris - can they find life again against an Italian side that showed their development and imperfections against Scotland last weekend?
Kick off is at 2.15pm GMT.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments