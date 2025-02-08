Italy vs Wales LIVE rugby: Latest Six Nations build-up and updates as Warren Gatland’s side bid to end losing run

Warren Gatland: Wales cannot hide away from importance of Six Nations showdown with Italy

Wales continue their search for a first victory since the 2023 World Cup in a vital fixture against Italy to kick off the second weekend of the 2025 Six Nations.

Warren Gatland’s side were predictably dismissed by France in Paris to extend their losing run to 13 matches, with some injury issues all the more reason for the head coach to fret. Gatland took his squad for a week in Nice to recharge and refuel for today’s contest, described last week by former fly half Dan Biggar as the biggest in two decades for the team.

They will have to lift their level for an Italy side that continued to show their improvements even if eventually falling short against Scotland in their tournament opener. Though fading late on, their comeback suggested that Gonzalo Quesada is really instilling the spirit, substance and style as they look to continue their strong recent record against their visitors.

Follow all of the latest from the Stadio Olimpico in our live blog below: