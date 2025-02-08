Wales facing another winless Six Nations after dismal defeat to Italy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Warren Gatland’s position as Wales head coach was left hanging by a thread after his team lost 22-15 against Italy at the Stadio Olimpico and lurched towards a second successive Six Nations wooden spoon.

Wales’s 14th successive Test match defeat could be the final straw for Gatland’s Welsh Rugby Union bosses.

They have promised a detailed review of the Six Nations performances after the tournament and matters are hardly likely to improve given that the remaining fixtures are against Ireland, Scotland and England.

It was Gatland’s 20th loss in 26 Tests since returning for a second stint at the helm, an eighth Six Nations reversal in a row and the first time Wales have suffered back-to-back defeats against Italy.

They also slumped to a new world ranking low of 12th, with Georgia climbing above them following their Rugby Europe Championship victory over the Netherlands in Tbilisi.

Rainswept Rome provided a suitably miserable backdrop for a Wales team undone by Italy wing Ange Capuozzo’s first-half try, plus five penalties and a conversion from full-back Tommaso Allan.

Wales managed an Aaron Wainwright try and a late penalty try, plus a Ben Thomas penalty as Italy had forwards Marco Riccioni and Dino Lamb yellow-carded during the closing minutes.

There was no reprieve for Wales, though, with only a losing bonus point collected and the inquest will be long and hard ahead of them resuming Six Nations action against Ireland in Cardiff on 22 February.

open image in gallery Defeat in Rome piled pressure on Wales boss Warren Gatland ( Getty )

Wales suffered a double blow ahead of the game with full-back Liam Williams and lock Dafydd Jenkins both being ruled out.

Saracens player Williams, who has won 93 caps, was replaced by Blair Murray, with Freddie Thomas making a first Wales start in the second row after illness sidelined Jenkins. Gloucester wing Josh Hathaway and Cardiff lock Teddy Williams joined the replacements.

Wales made a bright start in dismal conditions, with scrum-half Tomos Williams’s kick into space almost being gathered by wing Josh Adams before the ball slid away into touch.

But Italy took the lead after seven minutes when Allan booted an angled 35-metre penalty, which was followed by an inevitable aerial battle as both sides employed kicking strategies, given the weather.

Thomas hauled Wales level through a penalty, yet not before the visitors saw centre Nick Tompkins depart for a head injury assessment as Hathaway took over from him.

open image in gallery Ange Capuozzo’s acrobatic score helped Italy to victory ( AP )

Prop Gareth Thomas then required treatment after taking a blow to his knee, before Wales’s defence was unlocked by fly-half Paolo Garbisi’s deft kick and Capuozzo finished brilliantly under pressure from the chasing cover.

Allan added the touchline conversion and Wales were in trouble as Tompkins rejoined the action, playing way too laterally, while Italy had impressive control of their basics.

Wales had a flood of problems on the back of a dominant second quarter by Italy and two Allan penalties during a four-minute spell opened up a healthy lead for the Azzurri.

open image in gallery Wales are enduring a disastrous run ( Getty )

Wales desperately needed something before the interval, with Adams and hooker Evan Lloyd going close, but there was no way through and Italy took an emphatic 16-3 lead into the break.

Gatland changed the entire front row just five minutes after the restart and Murray provided a glimmer of hope when he broke from deep inside his own half to give Wales some much-needed territory.

Dan Edwards replaced fly-half Ben Thomas midway through the third quarter as Gatland sought a spark of inspiration that might give his team an opportunity to turn things around.

Allan missed two penalties in quick succession, yet Wales could find no way into the contest, being pinned on the back foot as they almost fell further behind when Martin Page-Relo’s long-range penalty hit the crossbar.

Adams then received a yellow card following a head-on-head collision with Garbisi and, although Wainwright breached Italy’s defence 11 minutes from time and a penalty try followed soon afterwards, Wales could find no way back despite a frenzied finale.

