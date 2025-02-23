Italy vs France LIVE rugby: Latest build-up and updates from Six Nations as Les Bleus bid to bounce back
Round three concludes with France looking to bounce back from defeat to England
France will be hoping to right the wrongs of their defeat to England as Fabien Galthie’s side return to Six Nations action against Italy.
Thoughts of a possible grand slam came crashing down at Twickenham a fortnight ago as the visitors were made to pay for their errors, coughing up a number of try-scoring chances and allowing England to pinch it at the death. Galthie has wielded the selection scythe as a result of a disappointing defeat, making changes to his squad in search of an improved performance to revive their campaign.
While Ireland lurk on the other side of the second fallow week, they cannot afford to take their eye off the ball against an Italy side that came within a whisker of victory in this fixture last year. Paolo Garbisi’s late missed kick left Italy to settle for a dramatic draw in Lille but with confidence buoyed by a win over Wales in their last outing, the Azzurri will fancy their chances of frightening the French once more.
Follow all of the latest from the Stadio Olimpico in our live blog below:
Michele Lamaro urges Italy to make Stadio Olimpico their 'fortress'
Italy captain Michele Lamaro has laid down the gauntlet to France today, urging his side to make the Stadio Olimpico their fortress.
“We certainly took some pressure off ourselves with the victory over Wales, but we want to take advantage of the opportunities we have, at home and at Twickenham, which means showing that we can put in a strong performance,” Lamaro said. “We have two matches in Rome and we want to show that the Olimpico is our fortress and that we don't give anything away to anyone.”
Tommy Freeman reacts to controversial Calcutta Cup try
Did Tommy Freeman manage to ground England’s only try? The officials quickly concluded yes, but the footage appeared inconclusive. The wing wasn’t exactly emphatic when asked about it post-match, either:
Tommy Freeman reacts to controversial try in England’s Calcutta Cup win
Scotland did not deserve to lose to England — but Calcutta Cup pain conceals tough Six Nations truth
It was a difficult evening for Finn Russell and Scotland, so close yet so far and facing another Six Nations campaign without a true title challenge. Is Gregor Townsend safe in his role? There are some tough questions for the head coach now...
Scotland did not deserve to lose Calcutta Cup — but pain conceals tough truth
England’s luck finally turns to end Calcutta Cup misery as Finn Russell suffers late agony
At Twickenham, meanwhile, Scotland made all of the running but England emerged on top - Luke Baker watched on as the hosts found a way.
England’s luck turns to end Calcutta Cup misery as Finn Russell suffers late agony
Garry Ringrose red card: Why was the Ireland centre sent off against Wales in the Six Nations?
That red card for Garry Ringrose was not a sanction that all agreed with - but assessing the high tackle framework, it’s straightforward to see why the centre was dismissed by referee Christophe Ridley:
Why was Garry Ringrose given a red card against Wales in the Six Nations?
Simon Easterby hails Ireland’s mentality in Wales to keep Grand Slam dream alive
Simon Easterby praised Ireland’s mentality for “digging ourselves out of a hole” to overcome Wales in the Six Nations and keep their Grand Slam dream alive.
Ireland started as massive favourites in Cardiff to inflict a 15th-successive defeat on Wales following the departure of their head coach Warren Gatland.
But, having lost centre Garry Ringrose to a 20-minute red card midway through the second quarter, Ireland found themselves 18-10 adrift before rallying in the closing stages to triumph 27-18 and win an eighth Triple Crown in the Six Nations era.
Simon Easterby hails Ireland’s mentality in Wales to keep Grand Slam dream alive
Yesterday's action...
Let’s reflect first on the highs and lows of yesterday, with plenty to dig into. In Cardiff, things were rather tougher for Ireland than some might have expected, with a sparky Wales coming close to a mighty shock but the champions eventually finding a way...
Wales show spark in new era but Ireland stay on track for Six Nations grand slam
Italy vs France LIVE
Hello and welcome along to LIVE coverage of part three of this middle Six Nations weekend, Italy and France looking to follow along after two proper thrillers yesterday in Cardiff and Twickenham. These two delivered the goods last year, a Paolo Garbisi miss all that prevented Italy from a famous win over their foes - can they produce something similar in Rome?
Kick off is at 3pm GMT.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments