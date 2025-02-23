( Getty Images )

France will be hoping to right the wrongs of their defeat to England as Fabien Galthie’s side return to Six Nations action against Italy.

Thoughts of a possible grand slam came crashing down at Twickenham a fortnight ago as the visitors were made to pay for their errors, coughing up a number of try-scoring chances and allowing England to pinch it at the death. Galthie has wielded the selection scythe as a result of a disappointing defeat, making changes to his squad in search of an improved performance to revive their campaign.

While Ireland lurk on the other side of the second fallow week, they cannot afford to take their eye off the ball against an Italy side that came within a whisker of victory in this fixture last year. Paolo Garbisi’s late missed kick left Italy to settle for a dramatic draw in Lille but with confidence buoyed by a win over Wales in their last outing, the Azzurri will fancy their chances of frightening the French once more.

Follow all of the latest from the Stadio Olimpico in our live blog below: