Ireland are back in action on Saturday as they play New Zealand at Soldier Field in Chicago, looking for their first win over the All Blacks in three meetings (8.10pm, TNT Sports 1).

The match also marks a return for head coach Andy Farrell, who stepped away from the side after last autumn's Tests to take charge of the British & Irish Lions for the summer's tour of Australia.

Following Saturday’s match in the US, Ireland face Japan, Australia and South Africa at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin.

The two sides are currently second and third in the world rankings, with New Zealand having the slight edge, thanks to two recent wins over Australia.

They have been beaten twice this year, though, against South Africa and Argentina, which will give Ireland hope.

However, the betting sites all make New Zealand strong favourites for the win, favouring them by six points on the handicap. That margin may prove to be a little large if Ireland can replicate their previous performance level in Chicago.

Ireland vs New Zealand betting preview: All Blacks to edge out Farrell & co

This is the second time the two sides have met in Chicago, and nine years ago, it was Ireland who came out on top, winning 40–29 to secure their first-ever win over the All Blacks.

They had lost every single meeting during 111 years of the fixture, but recent encounters have been far closer, with the two sides having five wins apiece across the last 10 meetings.

Ireland won a Test series in New Zealand in 2022 for the first time ever, but the All Blacks have hit back in between the Irish successes, dumping them out of the Rugby World Cup in 2019 and 2023.

Scott Robertson’s side also won in Dublin last year and playing at a neutral venue - even if the majority of those inside Soldier Field will be cheering on Ireland - has rugby betting sites standing firmly behind the All Blacks.

New Zealand have faced a lot of criticism since Robertson replaced Ian Foster two years ago, not just for their results but also their lack of an identifiable style. They’ve seemingly fallen further behind South Africa, who won this year’s Rugby Championship, crushing New Zealand 43-10 in Wellington.

They bounced back from that defeat to end the Rugby Championship with back-to-back wins over Australia and Robertson has picked a familiar XV featuring the likes of Beauden Barrett - one of three Barrett brothers in the team - Will Jordan, Ardie Savea and Codie Taylor, among others.

We may have seen the peak of this Ireland team three years when they won a series in New Zealand, but with Farrell back and a strong side on the field, albeit one still with question marks over the fly-half position, the stage is set for a close Test.

Ireland vs New Zealand prediction 1: New Zealand to win by 1-7 points - 5/2 Betway

Ireland vs New Zealand team news

Ireland: J Osborne; T O'Brien, G Ringrose, S McCloskey, J Lowe; J Crowley, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, D Sheehan (capt), T Furlong, J Ryan, T Beirne, R Baird, J van der Flier, J Conan.

Replacements: R Kelleher, P McCarthy, F Bealham, I Henderson, C Doris, C Casey, S Prendergast, B Aki.

New Zealand: W Jordan; L Carter, Q Tupaea, J Barrett, C Clarke; B Barrett, C Roigard; P Lakai, A Savea, S Parker, F Holland, S Barrett (capt), F Newell, C Taylor, E de Groot.

Replacements: S Taukei’aho, T Williams, P Tosi, J Lord, W Sititi, Co Ratima, L Fainga’anuku, D McKenzie.

