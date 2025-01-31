Ireland vs England betting tips

Ireland score first try and win - 6/5 Bet365

Defending champions Ireland welcome England to the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, a Six Nations opener that presents the perfect opportunity for revenge as the hosts look to make it an unprecedented three championships in a row (4.45pm, ITV1).

They will have to do so without Andy Farrell, whose duty with the British and Irish Lions has provided Simon Easterby the chance to step in as head coach.

Last year’s dramatic late loss to England still rings in the memory. Marcus Smith’s drop goal condemned the Irish to their only defeat of a 2024 campaign that still managed to underline their authority in this competition.

Betting sites have priced Easterby’s men up at 7/4 to win the competition, just behind France, who they meet in the penultimate round of fixtures. England’s indifferent form means they are currently priced up at around 9/2, third favourites behind the two frontrunners.

Ireland vs England betting preview: Fast start from hosts

While revenge is certainly the headline story, Ireland’s reason for wanting to lay down a marker isn’t necessarily to do with getting one over on their rivals. Crushing England early on is the perfect pace-setting exercise before the tough trip to Scotland in their second match. An easier fixture with Wales follows, but it’s vital Ireland have three wins out of three heading into the showdown with France on March 8.

Setting the tone against England would not only inflict a huge dent on the Red Rose’s prospects, it would also heap pressure on France.

Easterby has an experienced squad to call on to get the job done. Captain Caelan Doris is in terrific form and has only grown since taking over the skipper’s role in the autumn, while Jamison Gibson-Park’s ability to dictate from scrum half should be pivotal in keeping momentum in the home side’s favour.

The Aviva Stadium is also likely to be a factor. Ireland rarely suffer defeat in front of their own fans and have only succumbed twice in the last 29 matches in Dublin. England did beat them in 2019 but there are enough questions surrounding Steve Borthwick’s squad that it will take a herculean effort to do so again.

Maro Itoje arguably couldn’t face a tougher test in his first match as captain. He will need to lead right from the off, especially as the demoted Jamie George will miss the match after his hamstring injury. Combine that with a number of players struggling for consistent form and punters may well be tempted to lump on a comprehensive Irish win.

Backing a fast start and domination from the home side is an enticing prospect, with rugby betting sites offering odds of 6/5 for Easterby’s team to land the first try and an overall victory.

Ireland vs England prediction: Ireland score first try and win - 6/5 Bet365

