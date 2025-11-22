Ireland vs South Africa live: Springboks seek rare win in Dublin in huge international clash
Can Ireland prove that they can still mix it with the best as they host the world champions?
Ireland and South Africa collide as the Springboks seek a first win in Dublin under Rassie Erasmus.
The back-to-back world champions have conquered just about every shore under their head coach over the last seven years but are yet to beat Ireland in Ireland, and were also beaten in the pool stages of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in Paris. South Africa have shown their strength and depth in the last two weeks as red cards were overcome against France and Italy, but know that Ireland will provide another stiff challenge as they near the end of a long year of international action.
This feels a big day for the hosts, too, as they bid to disprove a few assumptions over an ageing side. Can Andy Farrell’s squad still match it with the best teams in the world? There is a renewed sense of optimism around them after an encouraging performance against Australia, with Sam Prendergast backed again at fly half for this tussle.
Siya Kolisi urges South Africa to maintain physicality despite red cards
South Africa captain Siya Kolisi wants his side to maintain their physical presence when they take on Ireland, despite two red cards in as many games, one of which was rescinded this week.
Lood de Jager was sent off against France and Franco Mostert versus Italy, but the Springboks won both those games with 14 men.
Mostert’s red was later rescinded, while De Jager lost an appeal, but Kolisi says that physicality is part of who they are and what has taken them to back-to-back World Cup titles.
Asked if discipline could be a deciding factor this weekend, Kolisi said they had been working hard on their tackling in particular.
"We want to play with 15 men," he told reporters on Friday. "We’ve been working really hard on all the controllables, level changing, wrapping, doing that over and over.
"We’re an aggressive team, and we can’t take that away, which is why we work so hard to make sure we stay on the field."
Springboks overturn Franco Mostert red card - but leave lock out
South Africa had mixed news on the disciplinary front this week, failing in an appeal to get Lood de Jager’s suspension reduced or dismissed but successfully overturning Franco Mostert’s red card against Italy. The lock isn’t involved today, but you would say justice has been done - his challenge on Paolo Garbisi just never looked like a sending off, and certainly not a straight red card.
With Japan’s Harry Hockings also having his sanction overturned, it’s been another confusing week for World Rugby’s officials.
Sam Prendergast retains Ireland fly half role as team revealed for Springboks tussle
Sam Prendergast has been retained as Ireland’s starting fly half for their final Test of 2025 against South Africa.
The 22-year-old impressed in the win over Australia in Dublin last week and again beats Jack Crowley to the starting No 10 shirt for the meeting with the world champion Springboks.
Prendergast has new centres for company as Garry Ringrose returns from injury to partner Bundee Aki, while Andrew Porter and Josh van der Flier are brought back into the starting forward pack.
Caelan Doris excited for Ireland's 'real test' against South Africa
Captain Caelan Doris admits the success of Ireland's autumn campaign hinges on today’s clash with back-to-back world champions South Africa.
Andy Farrell's men began the month with an underwhelming defeat by New Zealand in Chicago before registering comfortable Dublin victories over Japan and Australia.
South Africa's sole victory over Ireland in the past five meetings came in the opening Test of a 1-1 series draw on home soil in the summer of 2024.
Yet the Springboks sit top of the Test rankings and are viewed as favourites by bookmakers.
"There's definitely a rivalry there," said Doris. "There's a strong understanding of how we both want to play the game.
"We've had some good results; they've beaten us over there in 2024. There's a lot on the line tomorrow, that's the feeling anyway and the lads are very excited about it.
"I think probably the success of this November hinges a little bit on our performance this weekend.
"Momentum has built nicely as the weeks have gone on but this is the real test now so there's a lot of excitement for it.
"It's a privilege to be involved in this game."
The narrative Ireland can prove wrong by beating the Springboks
This feels a sizeable day for Ireland as they look to disprove a few narratives around their decline. Can they still mix it with the top teams? We may well find out this evening...
Ireland vs South Africa live
Well this should be fun. Ireland and South Africa collide in a massive meeting in the Quilter Nations Series as the Springboks look to continue their unbeaten run and secure a first win in Dublin under Rassie Erasmus. The back-to-back world champions have shown their strength in the last two weeks in overcoming first-half red cards to beat France and Italy, but an Irish side bouncing after thrashing Australia will provide a tough test.
Kick off at the Aviva Stadium is at 5.40pm GMT.
