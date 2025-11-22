Spirited Wales go down fighting but wait for win over All Blacks goes on

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tom Rogers became the first Wales player to score a hat-trick against New Zealand as the All Blacks maintained their dominance in the fixture with a 52-26 victory in Cardiff.

New Zealand crossed seven times as Caleb Clarke and Sevu Recce bagged braces, with tries for Ruben Love, Tamaiti Williams and Rieko Ioane and the boot of Damian McKenzie adding 17 points.

It extended New Zealand's winning run against Wales to 34 games - a sequence stretching back to 1953 - but the contest will be remembered as much for Rogers' historic treble.

open image in gallery Tom Rogers scored a hat-trick for Wales ( David Davies/PA Wire )

Louis Rees-Zammit added a late consolation try and Dan Edwards kicked three conversions for the spirited hosts, who only trailed 24-21 after 50 minutes.

Wales provided a romantic storyline as Ospreys flanker Harri Deaves completed his journey from working as a roofer to the Test arena.

Beaten by England at Twickenham - a third defeat in eight Tests that sparked plenty of soul searching in New Zealand rugby - All Blacks boss Scott Robertson rested star men Ardie Savea and Beauden Barrett among a dozen changes.

Robertson's team selection had led to accusations that New Zealand were taking Wales lightly but they were on the scoreboard within five minutes.

The All Blacks forwards flexed their muscles and Love was allowed space and time to send Clarke over for a converted score.

open image in gallery Caleb Clarke and Ruben Love were among New Zealand’s try scorers ( Getty Images )

It was an ominous opening for Wales, but parity was restored within five minutes as Rees-Zammit won an aerial battle.

Wales moved the attack to the left and Rogers picked up an Edwards pass off the deck and race in, with the outside-half adding the extras.

Scotland's Hollie Davidson, the first woman to referee the All Blacks in a Test match, penalised Taine Plumtree for going off his feet and McKenzie's penalty gave New Zealand a lead that they were not to relinquish.

The penalty count began to rack up against Wales and New Zealand took advantage as Love's dazzling feet rewarded play of the match Wallace Sititi's big carry.

open image in gallery New Zealand signed off with a win ( Getty Images )

Wales fought back with Tomos Williams, using a penalty advantage to his benefit, caught the visitors napping with a clever chip.

Blair Murray collected the loose ball and Edwards and Max Llewellyn moved it left for Rogers to dot down again.

New Zealand had the final word in a competitive first half as prop Williams spun out of a tackle to score and McKenzie slotted again for a 24-14 interval lead.

Wales refused to lie down and within two minutes of the restart Rogers had secured his place in the record books.

Dafydd Jenkins charged down a kick and super work from Joe Hawkins and Llewellyn sent Rogers over for Wales' first hat-trick since Rees-Zammit's against Georgia at the 2023 World Cup.

open image in gallery Louis Rees-Zammit produced a fine finish ( AP )

The Principality Stadium went into a frenzy as tries for Clarke and Will Jordan were disallowed after video review.

But New Zealand were not to be denied when Ioane squeezed over in the corner from a McKenzie kick.

The All Blacks punished yellow cards for Gareth Thomas and Plumtree as Wales were twice reduced to 14 men, replacement Recce claiming a quickfire double and Clarke adding the final gloss after Rees-Zammit had produced a trademark finish at the corner.

PA