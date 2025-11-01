Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Live

Ireland vs New Zealand live: Rivals return to Chicago nine years after historic Irish win over All Blacks

Nine years after a landmark success for Ireland, they return to Soldier Field for another tussle with the All Blacks

Luke Baker
Saturday 01 November 2025 14:52 EDT
Comments
(Getty Images)

Ireland and New Zealand return to Chicago for an eagerly-anticipated clash that comes nine years after an historic Irish win over the All Blacks in the city.

It was 2016 when the pair last met at Soldier Field on an emotionally-charged day of history for Ireland, finally beating the world champions for the first time. It was a result that changed the shape of this rugby rivalry, with Ireland since going toe-to-toe with the All Blacks regularly - even if they have lost the last two encounters between the two teams.

Andy Farrell is back, however, from his British and Irish Lions sabbatical looking to steer Ireland to more success and quieten a few questions over the age profile of his squad. No doubt, he has a challenge getting his group up to speed against a New Zealand side relatively fresh from the Rugby Championship. While Scott Robertson’s All Blacks missed out on that title, there is plenty of quality in the ranks for this Stateside showdown.

Follow all of the latest from Chicago with our live blog below:

Australia coach Joe Schmidt was not happy, mind, with England’s pre-match accusations about the breakdown.

The build-up to England’s win over the Wallabies was overshadowed by an allegation of illegality reported
Harry Latham-Coyle1 November 2025 18:52

We’ve already had some international action today, of course, with England overcoming Australia thanks to the impact of their bench:

England 25-7 Australia: Three late tries helped England power to victory over the Wallabies
Harry Latham-Coyle1 November 2025 18:45

We learned a little more about New Zealand’s 2026 recently as the details for the “Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry” tour of South Africa were finally confirmed. It is a shame to see Australia and Argentina sidelined somewhat but four Tests in four weeks between the All Blacks and Springboks really does make the mouth water.

The two rivals will collide in four Tests in 2026 to kick off a new reciprocal touring agreement
Harry Latham-Coyle1 November 2025 18:35

A busy schedule of autumn internationals are underway - it’s going to be a hectic five weeks or so. Here is one player from the world’s top 12 nations you should be watching:

A busy schedule of action among the world’s top nations could see new Test stars emerge, with seeding for the next Rugby World Cup at stake
Harry Latham-Coyle1 November 2025 18:25

At the end of the Lions tour, we outlined why Andy Farrell looks the favourite to be head coach again in four years’ time after leading the tourists to series victory.

Farrell’s Lions missed out on a whitewash but the head coach has been well liked by his squad and got a lot of bold calls right
Harry Latham-Coyle1 November 2025 18:15

Andy Farrell back at the helm

It has been a while since Andy Farrell coached an Ireland game, the British and Irish Lions boss back in harness for the first time since last November having focussed on his role with the touring side during the Six Nations. Both Simon Easterby and Paul O’Connell have had an experience of leading the side, but Farrell’s return comes at a crucial time as they look to reload, retool and rebuild to answer some questions about an ageing squad.

Andy Farrell is back with Ireland
Andy Farrell is back with Ireland (PA Archive)
Harry Latham-Coyle1 November 2025 18:05

Stand-in captain Dan Sheehan says there is “massive” excitement among Ireland’s players as they bid to create more special memories against New Zealand in Chicago.

Ireland famously recorded a first victory over the All Blacks – winning 40-29 – when the sides previously clashed at Soldier Field in 2016.

Since that landmark occasion, the fixture has developed into a genuine rivalry, with Ireland winning four of the next nine meetings, including a historic 2-1 tour success in 2022.

However, New Zealand defeated Ireland in the quarter-finals of the 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cups, in addition to winning 23-13 in Dublin last November.

Ireland famously recorded a first victory over the All Blacks – winning 40-29 – when the sides previously clashed at Soldier Field in 2016.
Harry Latham-Coyle1 November 2025 17:55

Remembering 2016

The shape of this rivalry has transformed so much in the last nine years but it is important to remember that until 2016, Ireland had never beaten New Zealand in their history. But on an emotionally-charged day that came shortly after the sudden passing of the much-missed Anthony Foley, Ireland felled the world champion All Blacks - and have since established themselves as the equals of the rugby’s powerhouse.

Ireland make history with first win over the All Blacks

Ireland 40 New Zealand 29: Ireland score five tries to claim their first ever victory over the All Blacks
Harry Latham-Coyle1 November 2025 17:45

Ireland vs New Zealand live

To Chicago, for a colossal clash of rugby rivals to close the opening day of Quilter Nations Series action. It is nine years since Ireland conquered the All Blacks at Solider Field for the first time - back in the Windy City, can they repeat the trick?

Kick off is at 8.10pm GMT.

New Zealand took on Ireland in Chicago in 2016 and the pair meet again in the city today
New Zealand took on Ireland in Chicago in 2016 and the pair meet again in the city today (Getty Images)
Harry Latham-Coyle1 November 2025 06:38

