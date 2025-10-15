Caelan Doris returns as captain but Ireland suffer key injury blow ahead of November internationals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A fit-again Caelan Doris will captain Ireland rugby in the upcoming November internationals, but lock Joe McCarthy has missed out on Andy Farrell’s squad due to injury.

Doris was denied the opportunity to tour with the British and Irish Lions in the summer with a cruelly-timed shoulder injury, and is yet to feature for Leinster this season, but has been named skipper as Ireland gear up for a blockbuster autumn campaign.

Ireland begin their November with a clash with New Zealand in Chicago on 1 November before hosting Japan, Australia and South Africa in Dublin, and look set to be without lock McCarthy.

The Leinster second row suffered a foot problem while in Australia with the Lions, and has since undergone surgery. He joins full-back Hugo Keenan (hip) on the sidelines, but younger brother Paddy McCarthy is an uncapped inclusion.

Farrell re-takes the helm of the national team having missed the Six Nations and summer tour due to his duties as Lions head coach, with Simon Easterby and Paul O’Connell each placed in temporary charge for a period of time.

A return to Chicago comes nine years after Ireland beat the All Blacks for the first time at Soldier Field in 2016.

"I’m delighted to announce the squad for the four upcoming matches this November,” Farrell said. “There's an exciting look to the panel and there's an opportunity for the more experienced players and for those who made their debuts on the Summer Tour to Georgia and Portugal.

"This November’s Quilter Nations Series promises to be a great challenge. We’re playing four top quality southern hemisphere teams who are all coming off the back of a busy block of matches of late and they’ll be keen to finish their year strongly. First up is New Zealand and we’re really excited to get back to Chicago for the Gallagher Cup match. I’ve no doubt the Irish global supporter base will be out once again in force to cheer on the team in a brilliant city at a world-class arena.”

open image in gallery Andy Farrell has returned to his role as Ireland head coach after his Lions sabbatical ( PA Archive )

Alongside Keenan and McCarthy, Ulster forward Cormac Izuchukwu and Munster wing Calvin Nash also miss out because of injury. Uncapped Munster duo Edwin Edogbo and Brian Gleeson, plus Connacht wing Shayne Bolton - who made his debut against Portugal earlier in the year, will also travel to Chicago as cover.

Ireland Squad - November 2025:

Forwards (19): Thomas Ahern (Munster), Ryan Baird (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Jack Boyle Leinster), Thomas Clarkson (Leinster), Jack Conan (Leinster), Caelan Doris (Leinster, capt), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Iain Henderson (Ulster), Ronan Kelleher (Leinster), Gus McCarthy (Leinster), Paddy McCarthy (Leinster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), Cian Prendergast (Connacht), James Ryan (Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Nick Timoney (Ulster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster)(73).

Backs (15): Bundee Aki (Connacht), Caolin Blade (Connacht), Craig Casey (Munster), Jack Crowley (Munster), Ciaran Frawley (Leinster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster), Mack Hansen (Connacht), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), James Lowe (Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Tommy O'Brien (Leinster), Jamie Osborne (Leinster), Sam Prendergast (Leinster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster).