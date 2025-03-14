France vs Scotland betting tips

Scotland travel to Paris on Saturday looking to shock France, who are on course to regain the Six Nations and end Ireland’s recent dominance (8pm, ITV1).

France last lifted the trophy in 2022 and since then Ireland have won back-to-back titles, but Les Bleus currently lead the table, one point clear of England and two ahead of the reigning champions.

But they are not unbeatable, having already lost to England at Twickenham last month. Steve Borthwick’s side ran out 26-25 winners, to secure their first win over France in four years.

Les Bleus bounced back by crushing Italy 73-24 in round three and Ireland 42-27 in Dublin last weekend, scoring five tries at the Aviva Stadium, including two from Louis Bielle-Biarrey.

Scotland have had a mixed tournament so far with two wins and two defeats leaving them fourth in the table, five points behind Saturday’s opponents.

Unsurprisingly, they beat Italy and Wales but were bested by Ireland and England, leaving many fans and pundits questioning whether it is time for head coach Gregor Townsend to move on.

A win against France would appease many but it’s not going to be easy, especially on French soil. Fabien Galthie’s side have won four of the last meetings between the two nations, but Scotland did secure a 27-23 win at the Stade de France in March 2021.

France vs Scotland betting preview: France to lift the title

France will secure the title on Saturday if they can secure a bonus point win over Scotland - which you certainly wouldn’t rule out.

Depending on results earlier in the day, they may not even need the bonus point win, thanks to their superior points difference of +106, compared to England's +20.

Rugby betting sites are all backing France for the win at odds of 1/16, while you can get 15/2 on a Scotland win and 40/1 for a draw.

Scotland have made two changes from last week’s win over Wales with Gregor Brown and Matt Fagerson coming in for Jonny Gray, who drops to the bench, and the injured Jack Dempsey.

Lock Marshall Sykes, back-rower Ben Muncaster and versatile back Jamie Dobie are drafted in as replacements for what will be a tough examination at a sold out Stade de France.

France will be without their captain Antoine Dupont, after he ruptured his cruciate ligament during their win over Ireland last time out. He was replaced in the first half by Maxime Lucu, who gets the nod to start on Saturday after impressing in Dublin.

France are boosted by the return of Gael Fickou from injury and he slots start into midfield alongside Yoram Moefana.

There’s no getting away from the Dupont injuy being a big blow, but Les Bleus coped brilliantly without him against Ireland and it’s unlikely to disrupt them too much this weekend with betting sites offering just 1/8 on France to secure the title.

France’s smallest winning margin of the Six Nations so far has been 15 points and the power of their bench should count for a lot when it comes to securing a decisive title-clinching win.

France vs Scotland prediction 1: France to win by 16-20 points - 13/2 Bet365

Bielle-Biarrey to be back among the tries

As well as topping the table France also top the scoring charts with Bielle-Biarrey having scored the most tries with seven, while Thomas Romas is the leading scorer with 51 points from their four matches so far.

France wing Bielle-Biarrey is also fourth in the list of top point scorers with 35 and we expect him to add to that tally this weekend.

The 21-year-old has scored a try in each of the four matches so far and we’re backing him to make it five out of five in Paris to help get France on their way.

France vs Scotland prediction 2: First scoring play to be a France try - 7/5 Bet365

