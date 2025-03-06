Romain Ntamack returns as France stick with bold selection call for mighty Ireland meeting
Fly half Ntamack returns from suspension as Fabien Galthie sticks with seven forwards on the bench
Romain Ntamack returns after suspension at fly half in the France side to face Ireland as Fabien Galthie sticks with a fearsome bench formed of seven forwards and just a single back.
Ntamack had been suspended for France’s last two games after his sending off against Wales on the opening weekend but steps straight back in, partnering Toulouse teammate Antoine Dupont in the halves.
His inclusion sees Thomas Ramos slide to full-back and Leo Barre, impressive against Italy in Rome, drop out of the squad entirely with scrum half Maxime Lucu the lone back on the bench for a mighty Six Nations meeting.
Damian Penaud is recalled on the wing at the expense of Theo Attissogbe, and Emmanuel Meafou lends his significant size to a bulky set of replacements after recovering from illness.
Galthie had boldly gone for a Springboks-esque seven/one split against Italy, but there was a thought that he may favour a more traditional six/two or five/three against Ireland.
However, the France coach has had conviction in his bold call, with Dupont, Ramos, centre Yoram Moefana and flanker Paul Boudehent all offering significant versatility.
His selection is nonetheless risky, though - an early injury to either centre would necessitate a significant reshuffle.
France XV to face Ireland in Dublin (Saturday 8 March, 2.15pm GMT): 1 Jean Baptiste-Gros, 2 Peato Mauvaka, 3 Uini Atonio; 4 Thibaud Flament, 5 Mickael Guillard; 6 Francois Cros, 7 Paul Boudehent, 8 Gregory Alldritt; 9 Antoine Dupont, 10 Romain Ntamack; 11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 12 Yoram Moefana, 13 Pierre-Louis Barassi; 14 Damian Penaud; 15 Thomas Ramos.
Replacements: 16 Julien Marchand, 17 Cyril Baille, 18 Dorian Aldegheri, 19 Emmanuel Meafou, 20 Hugo Auradou, 21 Oscar Jegou, 22 Anthony Jelonch; 23 Maxime Lucu.
