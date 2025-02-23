France deliver Six Nations statement in 11-try thrashing of Italy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Italy felt the full force of a French backlash as Antoine Dupont orchestrated a 73-24 Six Nations victory in Rome.

Reeling from the wasteful 26-25 defeat to England in round two that dented their title ambitions, Les Bleus amassed 11 tries to set up their showdown with unbeaten Ireland in Dublin on 8 March.

France racked up their highest ever score in the Six Nations with man-of-the-match Dupont and Leo Barre crossing twice each, while livewire wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey was a constant threat.

open image in gallery Antoine Dupont was magnificent for France ( Getty Images )

Looking to build on their win against Wales, the Azzurri made a fine start when Tommaso Menoncello burst through a frail visiting midfield and finish in style but ruthless France hit back quickly with forward tries through Mickael Guillard and Peato Mauvaka.

Dupont was the next over after strong play from Bielle-Biarrey but the high-octane opening continued when Juan Ignacio Brex found a way through on the switch to score.

Dupont created space for Paul Boudehent to maraud over, registering the bonus point in the process and, after a breathless first half hour, France led 28-17.

Orchestrating play with precision and intelligence, Dupont then set up a try for Barre before the visitors switched to their power game for their next score with Gregory Alldritt storming over.

open image in gallery Leo Barre scored twice for France ( Getty Images )

France brought on six fresh forwards from the seven-one split on their bench but wing Bielle-Biarrey was the next to strike as Italy's defence started to crumble.

The backs continued to take centre stage with Yoram Moefana breaking tackles with Dupont in support to touch down, but the home side interrupted the scoring through Paolo Garbisi.

Bielle-Biarrey produced a moment of magic to send Barre over for his second and on the other wing Theo Attissogbe helped himself to his first try before Pierre-Louis Barassi completed the rout a minute from time.

PA