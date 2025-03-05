France get helping hand from Thierry Henry ahead of Ireland Six Nations clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

France have been given a helping hand in their preparations for the crunch Six Nations clash with Ireland by a visit from former footballer Thierry Henry.

Henry, one of France’s greatest players, memorably played a huge role in denying the Republic of Ireland a place at the 2010 Fifa World Cup as his handball went unspotted by the officials in the lead-up to William Gallas’s goal.

The defender’s equaliser in the second leg of the play-off tie ensured that France progressed to the tournament in South Africa at their opponents’ expense. The Football Association of Ireland requested that the fixture be replayed, or that their side earned inclusion as a 33rd qualifier, with Henry admitting later that he felt embarrassed by the incident.

open image in gallery The Republic of Ireland were furious when William Gallas's goal was given in the 2010 World Cup qualifying play-off ( Getty Images )

“I shouldn’t have done that, but quite honestly it was just out of my control,” he said. “It’s true I regret it and that is why shortly afterwards I went to each Irish player to speak to them. After that we did not celebrate, not even in the dressing rooms.”

The 47-year-old, who led France’s footballers to an Olympic silver medal at Paris 2024 last summer, is now also a prominent pundit after a distinguished playing career at Arsenal and Barcelona particularly.

The former forward was presented with a signed shirt after visiting French camp as Fabien Galthie’s side gear up for a likely Six Nations title decider against Ireland in Dublin.

The hosts are seeking a win that would put them on the verge of a grand slam and an unprecedented third consecutive competition crown.

A visit from a footballer is not a new concept for rugby. There is significant cross-sport pollination at the elite level, with a number of top coaches in rugby and football in regular contact.

England have been visited in camp by Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale during this campaign, while Mason Mount, the Manchester United midfielder, was a guest in their dressing room after the Calcutta Cup win over Scotland.