Key Ireland trio to retire after Six Nations in end of an era

Ireland trio Cian Healy, Peter O’Mahony and Conor Murray have announced they will end their international careers following the conclusion of this year’s Six Nations.

Leinster prop Healy, Ireland’s most-capped player with 136 appearances, and Munster flanker O’Mahony will retire from professional rugby at the end of the current season.

Scrum-half Murray is set to pursue a playing opportunity abroad following the conclusion of his Munster contract in July.

Ireland top the Six Nations table with three wins from three as they chase an unprecedented third successive championship title.

Simon Easterby’s side host title rivals France on Saturday, March 8 before finishing the tournament a week later away to Italy.

Healy, O’Mahony and Murray announced the news in a joint video posted on the Irish Rugby Football Union’s X account.

“Hi everyone, we’ve got some news to share: this will be our last Six Nations in green,” they said.

“It’s been an unbelievable journey and I consider myself very lucky but the job isn’t done and we’ve a big couple of weeks ahead.

“The three of us have done some very special things together but we’re not done yet.”

The veteran trio have each won five Six Nations titles, including grand slams in 2018 and 2023.

open image in gallery Cian Healy is the most capped Irish player in history ( PA Wire )

O’Mahony captained Ireland to last year’s triumph, having taken the role from the retired Johnny Sexton before Caelan Doris was appointed skipper in the autumn.

The 35-year-old made his international debut against Italy in 2012 and has 112 caps.

Healy, 37, surpassed Brian O’Driscoll as Ireland’s most-capped player in November, having made his Test debut in 2009.

Murray is level with former captain Rory Best as Ireland’s joint fourth most-capped player after making 124 appearances since 2011.

Interim Ireland head coach Easterby said: “Since joining the Ireland coaching team back in 2014 it has been a privilege to work with Peter, Cian and Conor.

“They have each played a huge role in the success of Irish Rugby over the course of their careers and they continue to inspire their team-mates around them.

“Watching how openly they engage with players in their own position and continue to add value around the set-up is testament to their collective character and they are also adding real value on the pitch.

“Knowing each of the guys, they will be focused on achieving even more success this season and we are determined as a group to end their careers with Ireland on a high over these last two rounds.”

PA