Five British and Irish Lions hopefuls who impressed in Six Nations round three

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Another captivating round of Six Nations action could prove a pivotal one in the British and Irish Lions selection shake-up as England edged Scotland and Ireland overcame a much-improved Wales.

The visitors fell just short at Twickenham as Steve Borthwick’s side clung on to a first Calcutta Cup win since 2020, with Finn Russell’s late conversion sliding by as the hosts were rewarded for a strong, scrambling defensive showing.

Wales, meanwhile, showed new life after the interim installation of Matt Sherratt, with the Cardiff coach inspiring a showing far better than those of the first two rounds of this competion.

It wasn’t enough, though, as Ireland showed their champion qualities, but players from all four unions will have impressed Andy Farrell on a busy day for the Lions boss.

Here are five contenders for Farrell’s squad who caught the eye in round three:

Fin Smith, England

open image in gallery Fin Smith slotted a vital late penalty for England as they edged out Scotland ( Getty Images )

A clutch performance by the fly-half in a tense 16-15 victory over Scotland, with Scotland commanding large parts of the game, showcased him as much more than just an understudy to Marcus Smith. His execution of a nerveless 50-metre penalty to put England ahead in the closing stages of the game revealed his growing maturity and skill.

His composed display in such a high-stakes scenario is a strong statement that he is ready to step up and be a primary playmaker for England. In addition to his attacking contributions, Smith impressed with his solid defensive efforts, shutting down Scottish attacking threats as they looked to target his channel. With an ever evolving influence on the field, it is becoming more clear that we could be seeing a future leader for this English side, and a strong case is being built for his inclusion in the Lions squad this summer.

Nicky Smith, Wales

open image in gallery ( David Davies/PA Wire )

Ireland may have eventually emerged on top but it looked for long periods like Wales would script a mighty Six Nations shock as they put the defending champions on the ropes in Cardiff. While Taulupe Faletau was in resurgent form and a remodelled backline delivered for Matt Sherratt, the performance was really built on a dominant scrum-time showing led by the outstanding Nicky Smith.

There are other props who offer more around the park than the Leicester loosehead but this was a statement set-piece showing. Thomas Clarkson is inexperienced but highly-rated, and Smith took him to the cleaners, getting right beneath the Ireland prop and maximising his leverage. Displacing the trio of Andrew Porter, Ellis Genge and Pierre Schoeman for a spot on tour still feels a tall task.

Ben White, Scotland

open image in gallery Ben White scored Scotland’s opener against England ( Getty Images )

Now honing his craft in the historic rugby province of Toulon after the liquidation of former club London Irish, Ben White has begun to flourish on the international scene. The 26-year-old has been a key playmaker for the Scottish team so far in this Six Nations campaign, accompanying fly-half Fin Russell in steering their team towards some impressive performances despite their disappointing results.

A try-scorer in their loss to England at Twickenham showed he is not only a player limited to accurate set piece and tactical kicking, but a genuine attacking threat with his quick decision making and ability to exploit gaps in defence with impressive support lines. The competition for a place on the flight to Australia is certainly ramping up between the scrum halves this Six Nations, and Andy Farrell will be keeping a close eye on the likes of White for the remainder of the tournament.

Jac Morgan, Wales

open image in gallery Wales captain Jac Morgan again stood out against Ireland ( PA Wire )

A player who has continually shown his character and unwavering leadership throughout this tournament is the Wales captain Jac Morgan. The flanker was instrumental in carrying his much rejuvenated side forward against Ireland in Cardiff, pushing the reigning champions close .

Wales can take confidence from such a brave performance. Morgan continues to knock on the door of a place in the Lions squad this summer, despite incredible competition across the back row between the home nations. Leading Wales to breaking their losing streak would put his name in the spotlight come the end of the Six Nations campaign, and would certainly ask questions of Farrell’s final selection. The energy and tactical awareness he brings make him a key defensive asset to Wales.

Bundee Aki, Ireland

open image in gallery Bundee Aki produced an impactful performance off the bench in Cardiff as Ireland secured a triple crown ( David Davies/PA Wire )

A place on the plane already felt a certainty for Bundee Aki, yet his impactful cameo off the bench in Cardiff surely furthered his case for a starting spot once the Lions arrive Down Under. Ireland were in real strife before the elapsing of Garry Ringrose’s 20-minute red card allowed Aki’s introduction, but the centre brought all sorts of carrying punch and veteran poise, steadying the ship and steering his side back on course.

A looming ban for Ringrose may take the question of who is Aki’s best partner off the table, but his combination with Robbie Henshaw, first forged at Connacht a decade ago, offers so much potency. With a triple crown already secure, can they help Ireland to another grand slam?