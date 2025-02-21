England vs Scotland betting tips

England will be looking to make it back-to-back wins in the Six Nations this weekend, when they take on Scotland at Twickenham on Saturday (4:45pm, ITV1).

After securing a dramatic 26-25 win over France last time out Steve Borthwick would love to follow that up with victory in the Calcutta Cup match.

Scotland go into the game with a 31-19 victory over Italy in their opening game and an 18-32 defeat to Ireland last time out and currently sit one point and one place below England in the Six Nations table.

England were also beaten by Ireland, going down 27-22 in their opening game before bouncing back against France to leave them third in the table with six points.

Both teams are viewed by betting sites as outsiders for the Six Nations title with England price at 6/1 and Scotland available at 100/1 in place. However, a win for either side may gave bookmakers more to think about.

Can England finally beat Scotland?

The last time the two sides met, 12 months ago, Scotland ran out 30-21 winners at Murrayfield, thanks largely to a hat-trick of tries from Duhan van der Merwe.

That was Scotland’s fourth successive win over England since 2021 and their biggest win since 1986, when they won 33-6.

It has been quite a turnaround by the Scots, who won just four of 29 meetings between 1987 and 2017, but since then they have lost just once.

If England are going to secure their first win over Gregor Townsend’s side since 2020 then they will need to be at their best this weekend, but they will be buoyed by the fact they have scored seven tries in two matches so far and they have come from six different players.

Borthwick has made just one change from the team that beat France with Ollie Chessum replacing George Martin in the second row, meaning Fin Smith keeps his place at fly-half, with Marcus Smith at full-back.

Rugby betting sites have England as the favourites at 4/11, while Scotland are 3/1 and you can get 33/1 on a draw.

So far both teams have scored seven tries in their two matches, while Scotland have conceded five and England have conceded seven so it’s fair to say we can expect more this weekend.

England vs Scotland prediction: Over 7.5 tries - 16/5 William Hill

