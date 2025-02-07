England vs France betting tips

France to win by 6-10 points - 17/4 Bet365

Both teams to score 20 or more points - 5/4 Betfred

England welcome France to Twickenham on Saturday in the second match of their Six Nations campaign, still looking for their first win following defeat to reigning champions Ireland on Saturday (5:45pm, ITV1).

Steve Borthwick’s side were beaten 27-22 but they did pick up a losing bonus point thanks to two late tries from Tom Curry and Tommy Freeman.

France opened their campaign with a crushing 43-0 win over Wales on Friday night with two tries apiece from Theo Attissogbe and Louis Bielle-Biarrey and others from Julien Marchand, Emilien Gailleton and Gregory Alldritt.

It was certainly a night to forget for Wales but also a dream result for France, who started the tournament as the bookmakers' favourites.

They were pipped to the title last year by Ireland and seem determined to go one better this time around.

England vs France betting preview: France to keep up their 100% record

Given their complete dominance of Wales and their recent form which has seen them win six of their last seven matches, it’s hard to see beyond a France win and the rugby betting sites seem to agree.

They give France a 1/2 chance, while you can get 17/10 on an England win and 25/1 on a draw.

This will be the 112th meeting between the two sides and despite England leading the head-to-head by 60-44, the French have won the last three meetings, including the last match at Twickenham.

That came in March 2023 and turned out to be England’s heaviest-ever home defeat as they were crushed 53-10 as France won at Twickenham for the first time in 18 years.

We’re not expecting such a one-sided match this time around, but England will need to start well if they are to stop the expected onslaught.

France won their last meeting 33-31 in Lyon and betting sites are offering 4/1 on them winning by 1-5 points again but I think the win will be a bit more convincing.

England vs France prediction 1: France to win by 6-10 points - 17/4 Bet365

Expect an end-to-end match

France have scored over 20 points in their last nine matches, dating back to this time last year, when they drew 13-13 with Italy.

England, meanwhile, have reached that target in their last five matches and far exceeded it last time the two sides met. We’re expecting this to be another high-scoring encounter.

Most betting apps have set the total points line at 48.5 with the over on offer at 11/10, or it’s 6/4 on over 51.5.

England vs France prediction 2: Both teams to score 20 or more - 5/4 Betfred

Please gamble responsibly

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive and it’s important to stay in control of your betting. Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help them stay in control.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.