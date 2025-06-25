Steve Borthwick reveals one key for England to beat Argentina this summer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England will need to show that they cope with Argentina’s transition game if they are to succeed away to Los Pumas, according to head coach Steve Borthwick.

Borthwick and his team have flown out to South America for a two-Test series against the world’s fifth-ranked side before travelling onto Washington DC to take on the USA.

And any danger that they might take the task lightly was quickly extinguished on Friday night when Argentina ran in three tries in a historic 28-24 win over the British and Irish Lions in Dublin in their opening fixture.

Even without some key players based in France, including future Harlequins second row Guido Petti and Toulouse duo Juan Cruz Mallia and Santiago Chocobares, Argentina were lethal off turnover ball.

Former Exeter winger Santiago Cordero scored the winning try from a move that started in his own half, while Gloucester’s Santiago Carreras was heavily involved in another long-range try finished by Tomas Albornoz.

That ability to strike from nowhere did not go unnoticed by Borthwick, whose England side warmed up for their tour with a narrow home defeat to a France XV at Allianz Stadium.

open image in gallery A France XV narrowly defeated an England XV with Immanuel Feyi-Waboso sent off for a high tackle ( Bradley Collyer/PA Wire )

He said: “Argentina are an enthusiastic, committed team who score fast in transition. They changed their strategy in a couple of areas against the Lions and ultimately, they got some opportunities and took them really well and took them quickly.

“It’s a great challenge; it’s one we are looking forward to and this group of players are really enthused by the chance to go to Argentina and go up against a really good team.”

In the non-capped match against France, England bounced back from an early 12-0 deficit to get back in front 24-12, even after winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso was shown a 20-minute red card for a high tackle.

That looked as though it would be enough to claim the win, but France came back strongly in the last 10 minutes with two tries to snatch the win.

Despite that, Borthwick was pleased at the way his team – featuring five uncapped players in the matchday squad – were able to seize control of the encounter.

open image in gallery Steve Borthwick watched his England XV lost at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham ( Bradley Collyer/PA Wire )

He said: “The response after a couple of scores against us, the response then and to get back control of the game. Tactically then, for about 55-60 minutes, I thought the team were very good and we looked very dangerous.

“If you look at the 22 entries and the number of penalties the opposition conceded close to their line, that told us there was a lot of good in our game. That was the pleasing aspect to it.

“While we are disappointed by the scoreboard at the end and the last 10 minutes, I think that’s going to be positive in the development of this young group.”