Immanuel Feyi-Waboso included in England squad despite ban after high tackle

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso has earned inclusion in a 36-man England squad to travel to Argentina and the United States despite being banned for the first two matches of the tour.

The wing has been given a two-match suspension after being sent off for a high tackle in the England XV fixture against France.

It means the 22-year-old will miss the two Tests against the Pumas, though Steve Borthwick has still elected to take him to the Americas with a view to featuring against the USA in Washington on Saturday 19 July.

Feyi-Waboso had not played since December due to injury before starting in the 26-24 defeat at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on Saturday.

There are 10 uncapped inclusions in a group of 20 forwards and 16 caps, including Premiership-winning Bath trio Guy Pepper, Max Ojomoh and Will Muir.

Gloucester’s Charlie Atkinson, Arthur Clark and Seb Atkinson will also press for debuts, along with Northampton’s Emmanuel Iyogun, Sale’s Joe Carpenter and Harlequins centres Luke Northmore and Oscar Beard.

Hooker Jamie George and fly half George Ford have been named as co-captain with the latter in line to win his 100th international cap in the first Test in Buenos Aires on 5 July.

“The three-Test series is a huge challenge and a valuable opportunity for the continued development of this squad,” said head coach Borthwick.

“For some of the younger players, this will be their first experience of touring overseas with England. Travelling together helps strengthen team bonds and offers a valuable chance for new players to integrate into our environment.

“It’s an exciting test for us, and we’re looking forward to seeing how we continue to evolve as a team.”

Openside flanker Sam Underhill and centre Henry Slade are among the other experienced inclusions in a young squad named in the absence of England’s Lions contingent.

England’s 36-player squad

Forwards:

Fin Baxter (Harlequins, 11 caps)

Arthur Clark (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped)

Alex Coles (Northampton Saints, 7 caps)

Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 15 caps)

Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 11 caps)

Theo Dan (Saracens, 17 caps)

Trevor Davison (Northampton Saints, 2 caps)

Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 20 caps)

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 31 caps)

Jamie George (Saracens, 101 caps) – co-captain

Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 12 caps)

Ted Hill (Bath Rugby, 4 caps)

Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 15 caps)

Emmanuel Iyogun (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

Curtis Langdon (Northampton Saints, 2 caps)

Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks, 1 cap)

Guy Pepper (Bath Rugby, uncapped)

Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 7 caps)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 40 caps)

Tom Willis (Saracens, 6 caps)

Backs:

Charlie Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped)

Seb Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped)

Oscar Beard (Harlequins, uncapped)

Joe Carpenter (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs, 8 caps)

George Ford (Sale Sharks, 99 caps) – co-captain

Will Muir (Bath Rugby, uncapped)

Cadan Murley (Harlequins, 1 cap)

Luke Northmore (Harlequins, uncapped)

Max Ojomoh (Bath Rugby, uncapped)

Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 13 caps)

Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks, 4 caps)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 72 caps)

Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby, 8 caps)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 36 caps)

Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 18 caps)

Not considered for selection: Joe Batley (Bristol Bears), Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints), George Furbank (Northampton Saints), Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby), Alex Lozowski (Saracens), George Martin (Leicester Tigers), Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints).