Bath end three decades of agony in controversial Premiership final win over Leicester

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 29 years of angst and agony are finally at an end. Bath are champions of England once again, winners of the Premiership final for the first time to snap their long drought. But boy, how they had to work for it, Leicester going hell for leather to threaten a shock – and so nearly pulling it off.

And they might well have done, too, if not for a most unfitting farewell from Dan Cole. In his final game before retirement, a stray shoulder from the veteran prop proved oh so costly for a Tigers team that he has also given blood, sweat and tears. His indiscretion, and the resultant penalty, left old king Cole laying down his crown from the sin bin and Leicester two points short. Bath are worthy winners over the course of the season, but not perhaps so obviously triumphant on the day.

open image in gallery Leicester Tigers’ Dan Cole (right) was sent to the sin bin after a crucial late penalty ( Adam Davy/PA Wire )

Perhaps, in time, this will come to be known as the Finn Russell final rather than one defined by Cole, the fly half integral and influential throughout. It was at this ground where the Scot had endured two of his darkest recent days, last year’s defeat in the Premiership final stinging deeply before a singular form of torture in the Calcutta Cup followed this February. Consider some of those ghosts exorcised, the magic man with a magic moment as he plucked an intercept to set up his side’s crucial side. After this triumph, whatever Bruce Craig is paying Russell – and both club and player have denied that it is near certain figures reporting – has surely been worth it.

open image in gallery Finn Russell (right) starred for Bath ( David Davies/PA Wire )

They are fitting victors in a season they had, largely, dominated until this final near miss. Their treble of trophies may not be of the highest prestige, but it is a mighty achievement, league success added to cup and continental crowns. Yes, their budget is big, but they have won this title in style, homegrown heroes like Miles Reid and Charlie Ewels proving just as important as those lured from elsewhere. They won this final without playing remotely close to their best – the mark of a champion side.

This throwback final brought together two famous clubs, but ahead of kick off, there was only one team in town, nary a Tiger in sight in a Bath takeover of Twickenham. All along the Chertsey Road and down to the station, they gathered in expectation, a tide of blue, black and white sweeping into Allianz Stadium. Such was the exodus that it must have been a down day for the parlours of Pulteney Bridge – though one suspects a few of the city’s shopkeepers had deserted their stations to join the flood.

A fast start, you felt, was vital for Leicester given the likely impact of that crowd and Bath’s bench behemoths, and the underdogs duly delivered. Michael Cheika has talked about recapturing the club’s DNA and the Tigers soon showed some trademark snarl, a destructive scrum setting up an equally powerful maul drive on either side of a superb punted penalty from Handre Pollard. Advantage earned with the rumble, Jack van Poortvliet wrestled over from close range.

Russell got Bath going with a simple starter off the tee, but could not quite get his side to find their flow in a frenetic first 20 minutes. One jink into space was scuppered by Joe Cokanasiga dropping an offload. It kickstarted a tough couple of minutes for the Scot, perhaps carrying a few unhappy memories of this place from the Six Nations, as he was run over by Olly Cracknell before shelling a pass from Ben Spencer.

open image in gallery Russell initially struggled to get Bath going, but grew in influence ( Adam Davy/PA Wire )

Yet Bath slowly turned it on, beginning to suffocate Leicester without the ball and threatening with it on the occasions they went more than two phases without a handling error. Russell’s impact has been much mentioned since his arrival at The Rec but arguably more influential has been Thomas du Toit, the Springboks prop a force of nature in his own right and helping spur Will Stuart into a tighthead weapon himself. The South African started here in the opposite configuration to the semi-final and nudged Bath in front with a typically burly burst from the base of a ruck. Their prospects soon looked better: Julian Montoya, the Leicester captain, was shown yellow after a high tackle.

However, these Tigers are made of tough stuff, refusing to yield as the pressure came on in 10 minutes down a man. Restored to full complement, a soft penalty left Cheika incandescent at the half-time hooter, allowing as it did Bath to double their lead.

open image in gallery Leicester took it to favourites Bath in a physical final ( David Davies/PA Wire )

November 2023 was the last time that Van Graan’s side had let an advantage at the interval slip in the Premiership, and they had no intentions of doing so now. Out of the line stepped Russell to pluck the pass of Pollard, the trophy-shy Scot snaring the toss of the double world champion. Always thinking a step ahead, Russell surged to the line before making his conversion with an inwards fling to Max Ojomoh, whose dad, Steve, had won 10 trophies with Bath in their pomp.

Leicester sent for their stalwarts, the retiring Ben Youngs and Dan Cole, on in quick succession either side of the hour to rousing receptions at a place the pair know better than just about anyone. It looked like being too little, too late, when Guy Pepper produced a solo score of sheer strength only to see it chalked off for a pernickety knock-on, and Solomone Kata’s converted try moved Leicester within striking distance.

open image in gallery Leicester Tigers’ Dan Cole was shown a yellow card by referee Karl Dickson ( Action Images )

But only temporarily. Cole’s career ended in ignominy, catching Russell after a high hoist and allowing Bath to extend their lead as he slumped into his seat in the sin bin after a perhaps harsh yellow card. How costly it proved: Emeka Ilione somehow writhed to the line to leave Leicester just short; the difference was the three points collected after Cole’s misdeed. Not everyone gets a fairytale finish.