England XV vs France XV live: Latest updates as Steve Borthwick’s side face rivals at Twickenham
A non-capped clash at Twickenham is the first of four matches for Steve Borthwick’s side
England get their summer swing of international fixtures underway with a non-capped encounter with a France XV at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.
Steve Borthwick’s side will head for Argentina next week for the primary part of their mid-year business, a two Test series against the Pumas preceding a meeting with the United States in Washington. First, though, comes another chance to build on the progress made in the Six Nations on home soil, with the England boss naming a strong side blessed with some experienced figures even in the absence of their British and Irish Lions contingent.
Given the depth in French rugby, it is unsurprisingly a talented bunch brought by Fabien Galthie – particularly considering the four best teams in the Top 14 are otherwise occupied with the top flight’s semi-finals. A tasty tussle with the All Blacks is their upcoming business, with those involved today hoping to stake a claim for a spot on the flight to New Zealand.
Follow all of the latest with our live blog below:
On to today, then, and it’s a return to the England (co-)captaincy for Jamie George - the hooker feels like a key figure in Steve Borthwick’s young squad after narrowly missing out on Lions selection.
An honest Andy Farrell admitted that the British and Irish Lions “have to be better” after his side suffered a 28-24 defeat to Argentina in their tour curtain-raiser in Dublin.
The Lions were beaten at the Aviva Stadium after producing a perhaps predictably scratchy and sloppy performance, with a number of errors undermining some bright bits of attacking play.
Such showings are commonplace in the opening match of the itinerary for the quadrennial tourists given the challenges they face bringing the group together, though Farrell sought not to sugar-coat the performance as the Lions prepare to head to Australia this weekend.
Last night's action...
We’ll begin the build up to today’s action in a moment, but first a look back at last night and the start of the British and Irish Lions summer in earnest. It was defeat to begin for Andy Farrell’s tourists, Argentina rather pooping the party in Dublin as the Pumas showed their claws in a really good performance...
George Ford and Jamie George will co-captain a youthful England XV taking on an even more inexperienced France XV in the non-cap international at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham today.
Fly half Ford, who is one away from bringing up the 100-cap milestone, will have to wait until Test matches against Argentina and USA this summer to reach the magic number but is tasked with providing veteran nous to a line-up that is otherwise giving an opportunity for plenty of inexperienced heads to make a statement to head coach Steve Borthwick.
England XV vs France
A very good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of an intriguing little non-capped encounter between two exciting sides at a sun-soaked Twickenham. Fully fledged these England and France teams may not be but there is talent aplenty on each side this afternoon - kick off is at 3pm BST.
