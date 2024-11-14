England v South Africa team news LIVE: Springboks and hosts set to confirm line-ups
Steve Borthwick’s side host the world champions in a crucial Autumn Nations Series fixture this weekend
England are considering significant changes to their line-up as they attempt to salvage their Autumn Nations Series campaign against South Africa.
The Springboks arrive at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham to face a home side that has lost their last four games, with Steve Borthwick understood to be considering recalls for Freddie Steward and Jack van Poortvliet as a result. Borthwick will name his side early this afternoon and will make at least two changes with both Tom Curry and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso ruled out after suffering head injuries.
The visitors, meanwhile, will reveal their team this morning as Rassie Erasmus prepares to bring back some of the key figures rested or used from the bench in the win over Scotland. Cheslin Kolbe, Damian de Allende and Siya Kolisi are among those likely to be brought back in as the double World Cup winners again display their enviable depth. Will the ever innovative Erasmus spring a surprise, though?
Follow all of the latest from both camps in our live blog below:
England coach Richard Wigglesworth makes stunning admission about exiled colleague Felix Jones
England do technically still have former Springboks assistant Felix Jones under their employ, with the Irishman working remotely as he serves a 12-month notice period after handing in his resignation. Comments from colleague Richard Wigglesworth this week suggested, though, that England are not necessarily tapping too much into his inside knowledge of the double World Cup winners...
England will not move away from their DNA to match South Africa – Henry Slade
Henry Slade insists England will resist the temptation to strip back their gameplan in a quest to rescue their autumn by toppling South Africa at Allianz Stadium on Saturday.
England’s attack has evolved significantly since a watershed defeat by Scotland in February but they now find themselves in the midst of a four-Test losing run that is expected to be extended by the back-to-back world champions.
It took a long-range penalty from Handre Pollard to sink Steve Borthwick’s men at the death when the rivals last met in a ferocious 2023 World Cup semi-final that has turned this weekend’s meeting into a grudge match.
England suffer double injury blow before South Africa with Immanuel Feyi-Waboso ruled out
Two players definitely out for England are Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and Tom Curry. The pair suffered head injuries in the defeat to Australia and are progressing through return to play protocols - Ollie Sleightholme appears to be the favourite to come in on the wing, while Curry could be replaced by twin brother Ben or fellow “Kamikaze Kid” Sam Underhill.
England set to make changes to combat ‘unintended consequences’ of law tweak
England are understood to be considering a recall for Freddie Steward as they look to combat the impact of the crackdown on “escort runners”, which has shaped much of the action over the last two weeks. We explain everything you need to know about the law tweak and why Steward might be the answer:
England vs Springboks team news LIVE
A very good morning and welcome to The Independent’s LIVE coverage of all of the latest team news and views from inside the England and South Africa camps as the two sides get set for battle at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on Saturday.
Both England boss Steve Borthwick and Springboks schemer Rassie Erasmus are set to name their line-ups today, with the two head coaches considering changes.
We’ll have all the news as it happens throughout the day.
