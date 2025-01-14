Six Nations LIVE: England make massive captaincy call as Steve Borthwick’s squad revealed
Maro Itoje has been appointed skipper, supplanting Saracens teammate Jamie George in the role
England have made made a huge captaincy call ahead of a a crucial Six Nations with head coach Steve Borthwick appointing Maro Itoje as captain. The Saracens lock, long one of his nation’s most consistent performers, takes the role from club colleague Jamie George to begin a new era for the side.
After a disappointing autumn to conclude an up-and-down 2024, Borthwick is a man under pressure as he prepares to take charge of his third Six Nations campaign. It’s a demanding start for England, too, with Ireland in Dublin on the opening weekend followed by France back on home soil a week later to open the tournament. A 36-man squad has been named today with standout Premiership performers including Tom Willis of Saracens earning inclusion.
While a relatively settled squad is , flanker Sam Underhill and wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso both miss out after suffering injuries. Full-back George Furbank is working his way back to fitness after a fractured arm and is also omitted, while Dan Cole’s international career appears at an end after the veteran tighthead’s dropping. The Rugby Football Union (RFU) have tasked Borthwick with achieving at least four wins in a vital campaign.
Follow all of the latest from Borthwick’s squad unveiling in our live blog below:
Steve Borthwick reveals Jamie George’s reaction to losing captaincy
“Jamie’s disappointed, as anybody would be. He’s a very proud Englishman and he’s led the team over the last 12 months with a great deal of pride. So there’s disappointment. One of Jamie’s great strengths as a leader, as a person, as a player, is that he’s always put the team first. Having spoken to him, that’s what his intent is.
“If you ask any coach, the preference would always be to have the captain on for 80 minutes. That’s not always possible and there are plenty of exceptions to that case. But I generally think that would generally be most coaches’ preferences.”
Six Nations fixtures
ROUND ONE (all times GMT)
France v Wales, Friday 31 January - (8.15pm) - Live on ITV
Scotland v Italy, Saturday 1 February - (2:15pm) - Live on BBC
Ireland v England, Saturday 1 February - (4:45pm) - Live on ITV
ROUND TWO
Italy v Wales, Saturday 8 February - (2:15pm) - Live on ITV
England v France, Saturday 8 February - (4:45pm) - Live on ITV
Scotland v Ireland, Sunday 9 February - (3pm) - Live on BBC
ROUND THREE
Wales v Ireland, Saturday 22 February - (2:15pm) - Live on BBC
England v Scotland, Saturday 22 February - (4:45pm) - Live on ITV
Italy v France, Sunday 23 February - (3pm) - Live on ITV
ROUND FOUR
Ireland v France, Saturday 8 March - (2:15pm) - Live on ITV
Scotland v Wales, Saturday 8 March - (4:45pm) - Live on BBC
England v Italy, Sunday 9 March - (3pm) - Live on ITV
ROUND FIVE
Italy v Ireland, Saturday 15 March - (2:15pm) - Live on ITV
Wales v England, Saturday 15 March - (4:45pm) - Live on BBC
France v Scotland, Saturday 15 March - (8pm) - Live on ITV
England’s Six Nations squad by position
Centre: Oscar Beard, Fraser Dingwall, Ollie Lawrence, Henry Slade
Back three: Elliot Daly, Tommy Freeman, Cadan Murley, Tom Roebuck, Ollie Sleightholme, Freddie Steward.
Scrum half: Alex Mitchell, Harry Randall, Jack van Poortvliet
Fly half: George Ford, Marcus Smith, Fin Smith
Lock: Ollie Chessum, Maro Itoje, Alex Coles, Ollie Chessum
Back Row: Chandler Cunningham-South, Ben Curry, Tom Curry, Alex Dombrandt, Ben Earl, Ted Hill, Tom Willis
Loosehead prop: Fin Baxter, Ellis Genge, Bevan Rodd
Hooker: Jamie George, Theo Dan, Luke Cowan-Dickie
Tighthead prop: Will Stuart, Asher Opoku-Fordjour, Joe Heyes
Steve Borthwick on his squad
"I’ve selected a squad where every player brings something unique to the group," said Borthwick.
“The Six Nations is always a fiercely contested and exciting tournament, and this year will be no exception.
“We’re looking forward to the squad coming together in Girona to kick off our preparations for the opening challenge against Ireland in Dublin."
England’s list of injury absentees
Some intriguing names among the list of players released by England as rehabilitating, including uncapped pair Afolabi Fasogbon, who has been tearing up trees at tighthead for Gloucester, and Gabriel Ibitoye, such a captivating performer on the wing for Bristol.
More significant, though, is the absence of Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, George Furbank and Sam Underhill - the trio all would likely have started England’s opener against Ireland in Dublin.
Rehabilitation: Afolabi Fasogbon (Gloucester Rugby), Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs), George Furbank (Northampton Saints), Gabriel Ibitoye (Bristol Bears), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Luke Northmore (Harlequins), and Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby).
Steve Borthwick explains why Maro Itoje has been named England captain
“With 88 England caps, Maro has been a central figure in this squad for many years, bringing a vast amount of experience both on and off the field.
“He’s a calm, influential leader, renowned for his commitment to upholding high standards and his ability to motivate those around him.
“His strong rapport with the squad and coaches, combined with his leadership experience at Saracens, makes him ideally placed to take on this responsibility.
"I’d like to recognise the outstanding leadership of Jamie George, whose contributions as captain have been significant and will continue to play an important role as a vice-captain."
