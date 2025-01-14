Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Liveupdated

Six Nations LIVE: England make massive captaincy call as Steve Borthwick’s squad revealed

Maro Itoje has been appointed skipper, supplanting Saracens teammate Jamie George in the role

Harry Latham-Coyle
at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham
Tuesday 14 January 2025 08:25 EST
Comments
Maro Itoje will captain England in the upcoming Six Nations
Maro Itoje will captain England in the upcoming Six Nations (Mike Egerton/PA)

England have made made a huge captaincy call ahead of a a crucial Six Nations with head coach Steve Borthwick appointing Maro Itoje as captain. The Saracens lock, long one of his nation’s most consistent performers, takes the role from club colleague Jamie George to begin a new era for the side.

After a disappointing autumn to conclude an up-and-down 2024, Borthwick is a man under pressure as he prepares to take charge of his third Six Nations campaign. It’s a demanding start for England, too, with Ireland in Dublin on the opening weekend followed by France back on home soil a week later to open the tournament. A 36-man squad has been named today with standout Premiership performers including Tom Willis of Saracens earning inclusion.

While a relatively settled squad is , flanker Sam Underhill and wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso both miss out after suffering injuries. Full-back George Furbank is working his way back to fitness after a fractured arm and is also omitted, while Dan Cole’s international career appears at an end after the veteran tighthead’s dropping. The Rugby Football Union (RFU) have tasked Borthwick with achieving at least four wins in a vital campaign.

Follow all of the latest from Borthwick’s squad unveiling in our live blog below:

Steve Borthwick reveals Jamie George’s reaction to losing captaincy

“Jamie’s disappointed, as anybody would be. He’s a very proud Englishman and he’s led the team over the last 12 months with a great deal of pride. So there’s disappointment. One of Jamie’s great strengths as a leader, as a person, as a player, is that he’s always put the team first. Having spoken to him, that’s what his intent is.

“If you ask any coach, the preference would always be to have the captain on for 80 minutes. That’s not always possible and there are plenty of exceptions to that case. But I generally think that would generally be most coaches’ preferences.”

Maro Itoje (left) will lead England at this year’s Six Nations, with Jamie George (right) demoted to vice-captain
Maro Itoje (left) will lead England at this year’s Six Nations, with Jamie George (right) demoted to vice-captain (PA Archive)
Harry Latham-Coyle14 January 2025 13:25

Six Nations fixtures

ROUND ONE (all times GMT)

France v Wales, Friday 31 January - (8.15pm) - Live on ITV

Scotland v Italy, Saturday 1 February - (2:15pm) - Live on BBC

Ireland v England, Saturday 1 February - (4:45pm) - Live on ITV

ROUND TWO

Italy v Wales, Saturday 8 February - (2:15pm) - Live on ITV

England v France, Saturday 8 February - (4:45pm) - Live on ITV

Scotland v Ireland, Sunday 9 February - (3pm) - Live on BBC

ROUND THREE

Wales v Ireland, Saturday 22 February - (2:15pm) - Live on BBC

England v Scotland, Saturday 22 February - (4:45pm) - Live on ITV

Italy v France, Sunday 23 February - (3pm) - Live on ITV

ROUND FOUR

Ireland v France, Saturday 8 March - (2:15pm) - Live on ITV

Scotland v Wales, Saturday 8 March - (4:45pm) - Live on BBC

England v Italy, Sunday 9 March - (3pm) - Live on ITV

ROUND FIVE

Italy v Ireland, Saturday 15 March - (2:15pm) - Live on ITV

Wales v England, Saturday 15 March - (4:45pm) - Live on BBC

France v Scotland, Saturday 15 March - (8pm) - Live on ITV

Harry Latham-Coyle14 January 2025 13:05

England’s Six Nations squad by position

Centre: Oscar Beard, Fraser Dingwall, Ollie Lawrence, Henry Slade

Back three: Elliot Daly, Tommy Freeman, Cadan Murley, Tom Roebuck, Ollie Sleightholme, Freddie Steward.

(PA Wire)
Harry Latham-Coyle14 January 2025 12:50

England’s Six Nations squad by position

Scrum half: Alex Mitchell, Harry Randall, Jack van Poortvliet

Fly half: George Ford, Marcus Smith, Fin Smith

Marcus Smith impressed for England in the autumn
Marcus Smith impressed for England in the autumn (PA Wire)
Harry Latham-Coyle14 January 2025 12:40

England’s Six Nations squad by position

Lock: Ollie Chessum, Maro Itoje, Alex Coles, Ollie Chessum

Back Row: Chandler Cunningham-South, Ben Curry, Tom Curry, Alex Dombrandt, Ben Earl, Ted Hill, Tom Willis

Bath’s Ted Hill (right) has been called up
Bath’s Ted Hill (right) has been called up (Getty Images)
Harry Latham-Coyle14 January 2025 12:30

England’s Six Nations squad by position

Loosehead prop: Fin Baxter, Ellis Genge, Bevan Rodd

Hooker: Jamie George, Theo Dan, Luke Cowan-Dickie

Tighthead prop: Will Stuart, Asher Opoku-Fordjour, Joe Heyes

The exciting Asher Opoku-Fordjour made his debut against Japan
The exciting Asher Opoku-Fordjour made his debut against Japan (Getty Images)
Harry Latham-Coyle14 January 2025 12:20

Maro Itoje on the Lions, leadership and politics: ‘I’ll return to No 10 one way or another’

Ahead of the autumn, I sat down with the new England captain out in Girona to chat the Lions, leadership and politics:

Maro Itoje on politics: ‘I’ll return to No 10 one way or another’

Ahead of the Autumn Nations Series, Harry Latham-Coyle sits down with the Saracens and England lock to talk about his hopes of a third British and Irish Lions tour, his love of political podcasts and why the best is yet to come for club and country

Harry Latham-Coyle14 January 2025 12:10

Steve Borthwick on his squad

"I’ve selected a squad where every player brings something unique to the group," said Borthwick.

“The Six Nations is always a fiercely contested and exciting tournament, and this year will be no exception.

“We’re looking forward to the squad coming together in Girona to kick off our preparations for the opening challenge against Ireland in Dublin."

(Getty Images)
Harry Latham-Coyle14 January 2025 12:00

England’s list of injury absentees

Some intriguing names among the list of players released by England as rehabilitating, including uncapped pair Afolabi Fasogbon, who has been tearing up trees at tighthead for Gloucester, and Gabriel Ibitoye, such a captivating performer on the wing for Bristol.

More significant, though, is the absence of Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, George Furbank and Sam Underhill - the trio all would likely have started England’s opener against Ireland in Dublin.

Rehabilitation: Afolabi Fasogbon (Gloucester Rugby), Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs), George Furbank (Northampton Saints), Gabriel Ibitoye (Bristol Bears), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Luke Northmore (Harlequins), and Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby).

Harry Latham-Coyle14 January 2025 11:50

Steve Borthwick explains why Maro Itoje has been named England captain

“With 88 England caps, Maro has been a central figure in this squad for many years, bringing a vast amount of experience both on and off the field.

“He’s a calm, influential leader, renowned for his commitment to upholding high standards and his ability to motivate those around him.

“His strong rapport with the squad and coaches, combined with his leadership experience at Saracens, makes him ideally placed to take on this responsibility.

"I’d like to recognise the outstanding leadership of Jamie George, whose contributions as captain have been significant and will continue to play an important role as a vice-captain."

(Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)
Harry Latham-Coyle14 January 2025 11:45

