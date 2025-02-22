England vs Scotland LIVE rugby: Six Nations latest build-up and updates ahead of Calcutta Cup clash
Scotland have dominated this fixture in recent years and will hope to continue their superiority
England will be out for a rare Calcutta Cup success as Scotland take on the Auld Enemy in a crunch Six Nations clash.
Just once since 2018 have England tasted success in this fixture, a run that includes a number of their worst performances in that time. Having begun brightly at Murrayfield last year, Steve Borthwick’s side were undone by their errors and some familiarly incisive Scottish attacking play. Duhan van der Merwe ran rampant en route to a hat trick and again shapes as a key danger man in a backline full of strike runners.
The visitors are in need of a big performance after a damp squib of a showing against Ireland, though do tend to lift their level for this storied fixture. Pressure has begun to mount on head coach Gregor Townsend in what looks likely to be another unfulfilling campaign but a victory here would most certainly quiet the critics.
Follow all of the latest from Allianz Stadium, Twickenham in our live blog below:
Maro Itoje urges England to ‘seize the moment’ in clash with Scotland
England captain Maro Itoje has urged his side to “seize the moment” against Scotland and prove they are growing as a team.
Steve Borthwick’s side achieved a long-awaited win in their last outing against France as they at last got over the line in a tight game after a year of near misses.
After a similarly sizeable upset against Ireland during the 2024 Six Nations, England came close repeatedly against some of the world’s top sides but were unable to secure a second statement victory.
Fears of another false dawn will heighten if Scotland extend their run of Calcutta Cup dominance, with the visitors chasing an unprecedented fifth straight success against the Auld Enemy.
Maro Itoje urges England to ‘seize the moment’ in clash with Scotland
Ben Earl reveals painful England motivation for key Scotland clash
Ben Earl revealed the agony of rewatching recent Calcutta Cup failures has left England gunning for redemption as he admitted Scotland’s last visit to Twickenham caused him to question his suitability for international rugby.
Gregor Townsend’s team are chasing a record-breaking fifth consecutive win over their fierce rivals during Saturday’s pivotal Six Nations showdown at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.
Ben Earl reveals painful England motivation for key Scotland clash
England and Scotland face new pressures in transformed Calcutta Cup rivalry
Before 2021, Scotland had won four encounters with England in 30 years; since then, it’s four wins in four. This rivalry has been transformed:
England and Scotland face new pressures in transformed Calcutta Cup rivalry
England vs Scotland LIVE
It’s Calcutta Cup day at Twickenham, rugby’s oldest rivalry reigniting in a pivotal Six Nations fixture. Years of English dominance have given way of late to Scottish supremacy in this fixture - are the hosts due a win or will Gregor Townsend’s side again have the number on their Auld Enemy?
Kick off is at 4.45pm GMT.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments