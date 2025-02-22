England vs Scotland LIVE rugby: Six Nations latest build-up and updates ahead of Calcutta Cup clash

Scotland take on England for the Calcutta Cup ( PA Archive )

England will be out for a rare Calcutta Cup success as Scotland take on the Auld Enemy in a crunch Six Nations clash.

Just once since 2018 have England tasted success in this fixture, a run that includes a number of their worst performances in that time. Having begun brightly at Murrayfield last year, Steve Borthwick’s side were undone by their errors and some familiarly incisive Scottish attacking play. Duhan van der Merwe ran rampant en route to a hat trick and again shapes as a key danger man in a backline full of strike runners.

The visitors are in need of a big performance after a damp squib of a showing against Ireland, though do tend to lift their level for this storied fixture. Pressure has begun to mount on head coach Gregor Townsend in what looks likely to be another unfulfilling campaign but a victory here would most certainly quiet the critics.

Follow all of the latest from Allianz Stadium, Twickenham in our live blog below: