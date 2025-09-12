Captain Zoe Aldcroft returns as England reveal team for Scotland quarter-final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Zoe Aldcroft has been deemed fit to return from injury to captain England in their Women’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Scotland.

The Red Roses skipper suffered a knee problem in the opening game against the United States and was subsequently ruled out of the wins over Samoa and Australia as her return was carefully managed.

Aldcroft is able to start the last-eight clash in Bristol on Sunday, though, returning to the back row - but full-back Ellie Kildunne and prop Hannah Botterman are ruled out.

Kildunne suffered a head injury against Australia last weekend and is going through return-to-play protocols with the hope that she will be available for the semi-finals should England get there, while Botterman sustained back spasms in Brighton.

The versatile Helena Rowland is promoted off the bench to start at full-back in Kildunne’s stead while fellow playmaker Holly Aitchison makes a first start of the tournament at fly half.

Kelsey Clifford, who scored two tries against the Wallaroos, replaces Botterman in the other change to John Mitchell’s starting side with Morwenna Talling moving back into the second row to accommodate Aldcroft on the blindside.

“The first stage of the tournament is behind us, and now we enter a new stage of the competition that has an end point,” Mitchell said. “We are adapting well to different situations, and while we recognise Scotland have improved, we will still believe we can build pressure on them. This is an exciting challenge that we’re ready for.

Holly Aitchison is given her first start of the tournament at fly half ( Getty Images )

“We trust our girls to be consistent, take ownership of their roles, embrace the occasion, and earn the right to another week in this competition. The enthusiasm surrounding the tournament has been incredible, with support growing across the country. We know Bristol will be no different, and the girls are relishing the opportunity to rise to the occasion.”

England are strong favourites to progress to the last four having beaten Scotland 59-7 in the Women’s Six Nations in April, and have the chance to break their own record unbeaten run.

Victory in Bristol on Sunday would be a 31st consecutive win for the Red Roses.

England XV to face Scotland in Bristol (Sunday 14 September, 4pm BST): 1 Kelsey Clifford, 2 Amy Cokayne, 3 Maud Muir; 4 Morwenna Talling, 5 Rosie Galligan; 6 Zoe Aldcroft (capt.), 7 Sadia Kabeya, 8 Alex Matthews; 9 Natasha ‘Mo’ Hunt, 10 Holly Aitchison; 11 Jess Breach, 12 Tatyana Heard, 13 Meg Jones, 14 Abby Dow; 15 Helena Rowland.

Replacements: 16 Lark Atkin-Davies, 17 Mackenzie Carson, 18 Sarah Bern, 19 Abbie Ward, 20 Maddie Feaunati; 21 Lucy Packer, 22 Zoe Harrison, 23 Emma Sing.