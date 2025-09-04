John Mitchell explains Red Roses captaincy call for key Australia clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England head coach John Mitchell has hailed Alex Matthews as “one of the best No 8s in the world” after installing the Red Roses back row as a surprise captain for the Women’s Rugby World Cup clash against Australia,

Matthews will lead the side in Brighton as England bid to secure top spot in Pool A with Gloucester-Hartpury teammate Zoe Aldcroft being managed carefully after a knee injury.

The 2014 World Cup winner has been appointed skipper even with regular vice-captain Meg Jones in the starting side, with Marlie Packer not in the matchday 23 after leading England in their win over Samoa next week.

The highly-consistent Matthews has earned the honour, Mitchell explained, partly due to how she leads by example, and also due to his personal preference for side’s to be led by a back row.

“Meg is a brilliant vice-captain,” Mitchell stressed. “There is no right to captaincy just because you are vice-captain, simple as that.

“You have got one of the best No 8s in the world arguably and she has demonstrated excellence for a long period of time. I love leaders that other players can follow through their actions.

“I think it's the intersection of the game, isn't it? The person that's closest to the ball is the number eight. It probably helps my bias and referencing comes from being a former number eight and a captain. I understand how that works within the mix, and we just happen to have a superhuman that's highly respected and a world-class player that demonstrates her performances through her actions. And I think people follow those people.”

open image in gallery ( Andrew Matthews/PA Wire )

Matthews, meanwhile, admitted that she was taken aback by Mitchell’s decision.

“I think I actually punched him, a little nudge on the shoulder, ‘what are you doing to me?’” Matthews chuckled. “I just said nothing changes, I have been through this against the USA over in Canada [at WXV last year], so I’ve rehearsed it. I was taken aback, it is pretty cool, isn’t it?

“It’s pretty special, especially in a World Cup but the leadership group we have got here is phenomenal.”