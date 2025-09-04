Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

No 8 Alex Matthews will captain England in their final Women’s Rugby World Cup pool game against Australia rugby as John Mitchell again rotates his Red Roses side.

Head coach Mitchell brings back most of those who started the World Cup opener against the United States as England seek to secure top spot in Pool A and match their own record winning run.

2014 World Cup winner Matthews leads the side in the absence of Gloucester-Hartpury teammate Zoe Aldcroft, who is continuing to recover from a knee problem, with Morwenna Talling shifting to the blindside having started the opening game at lock and Rosie Galligan brought in to the second row in the lone change to the starting team against the USA.

Wing Jess Breach, who remains unbeaten in an England shirt, wins her 50th cap a week after bringing up a half-century of tries for the Red Roses, while playmaker Holly Aitchison is in line to make her first appearance of the tournament having overcome an ankle injury. There is no place in the matchday 23 for flanker Marlie Packer, who captained the team last week.

The clash with the Wallaroos will be held at Brighton’s Amex Stadium, with World Rugby and the Rugby Football Union (RFU) anticipating a sellout. England will top their pool provided they avoid defeat as they seek a 30th consecutive Test victory.

“We want to build on our opening matches of the tournament and finish the pool stage with a good performance against Australia,” Mitchell said.

“Brighton has been a great host for us this week. It’s a new venue for the Red Roses, one that has a history of World Cup magic. We’re excited to see thousands of our supporters come down to the south coast and get behind the girls.”

Of Breach’s milestone cap, Mitchell added: “To reach 50 caps for your country is testament to the hard work and dedication put in over a number of years, not only by the individual but by those who support them daily.

Jess Breach will win her 50th cap in Brighton ( PA Wire )

“Jess should be incredibly proud of her milestone and we’re looking forward to her taking to the field on Saturday.”

With such a settled side named between games one and three of the tournament, Mitchell’s first-choice team has perhaps clarified – though Aldcroft’s return, which it is hoped may come for the quarter-finals, will shake up the back five in the pack.

The Red Roses beat Australia 42-7 in their last meeting at WXV in Wellington in October 2023. The Wallaroos are now coached by Jo Yapp, who won 70 England caps at scrum half, and require one more competition point to secure a place in the last eight, or must avoid a significant points difference swing to the United States, who take on Samoa in their final pool game.

England XV to play Australia in Brighton (Saturday 6 September, 5pm BST): 1 Hannah Botterman, 2 Amy Cokayne, 3 Maud Muir; 4 Rosie Galligan, 5 Abbie Ward; 6 Morwenna Talling, 7 Sadia Kabeya, 8 Alex Matthews (capt..); 9 Natasha ‘Mo’ Hunt, 10 Zoe Harrison; 11 Jess Breach, 12 Tatyana Heard, 13 Meg Jones, 14 Abby Dow; 15 Ellie Kildunne.

Replacements: 16 Lark Atkin-Davies, 17 Kelsey Clifford, 18 Sarah Bern, 19 Lilli Ives Campion, 20 Maddie Feaunati; 21 Lucy Packer, 22 Holly Aitchison, 23 Helena Rowland.