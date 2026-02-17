Henry Pollock to make first England start as Maro Itoje earns 100th cap against Ireland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Henry Pollock will make his first start for England in their Six Nations clash with Ireland as captain Maro Itoje earns his 100th cap.

Pollock is installed at No 8 with Tom Curry also promoted from the bench into the starting back row, and Ben Earl moving to the openside flank.

Tommy Freeman, meanwhile, relocates to the wing from outside centre, where Ollie Lawrence returns. Tom Roebuck is left out of the matchday 23 with Henry Arundell picked to start again having avoided a ban following his red card against Scotland.

Jack van Poortvliet and Marcus Smith provide backline cover from the bench as Ben Spencer and Fin Smith drop out, and there are again six forwards in reserve, including Guy Pepper and Sam Underhill, who had started five of England’s last six games.

“We’re expecting a huge contest at Allianz Stadium and we’re excited for it,” said Borthwick. “We know the challenge Ireland will bring and we’ve selected a side that we believe has the right balance to meet it.”

Pollock, a tourist with the British and Irish Lions last year, had won his first seven England caps off the bench since scoring two tries on debut against Wales in the final round of the 2025 championship.

Itoje becomes only the ninth man to reach a century of England caps, following in the footsteps of teammates Jamie George and George Ford, who reached the landmark during 2025.

open image in gallery Maro Itoje will win his 100th England cap ( PA Wire )

The 31-year-old lock made his debut during the 2016 Six Nations and has been a first-choice pick under both Borthwick and predecessor Eddie Jones ever since.

“To reach 100 caps for England is a remarkable achievement and speaks volumes about Maro’s consistency and professionalism over many years,” Borthwick said.

“He leads through his actions every day, sets the standard for others and cares deeply about representing his country. We’re all incredibly proud of what he has achieved, and I know it will be a special day for him and his family.”

England’s 31-20 defeat at Murrayfield snapped a winning run of 12 matches, and was a significant blow to their hopes of challenging for the title.

They were beaten by Ireland in Dublin during last year’s Six Nations, though pipped Andy Farrell’s side on their last visit to Twickenham thanks to a Marcus Smith drop goal.

England XV to face Ireland at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham: 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3 Joe Heyes; 4 Maro Itoje (capt.), 5 Ollie Chessum; 6 Tom Curry, 7 Ben Earl, 8 Henry Pollock; 9 Alex Mitchell, 10 George Ford; 11 Henry Arundell, 12 Fraser Dingwall, 13 Ollie Lawrence, 14 Tommy Freeman; 15 Freddie Steward.

Replacements: 16 Jamie George, 17 Bevan Rodd, 18 Trevor Davison, 19 Alex Coles, 20 Guy Pepper, 21 Sam Underhill; 22 Jack van Poortvliet, 23 Marcus Smith.