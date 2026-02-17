Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
TV

England’s Henry Arundell escapes ban after Six Nations red card against Scotland

The wing was sent off after receiving two yellow cards in the Calcutta Cup clash with Scotland

Henry Arundell was sent off in the Calcutta Cup clash (Getty Images)

England wing Henry Arundell has escaped a ban after receiving a red card in the Six Nations defeat to Scotland, with a disciplinary panel ruling that the gameday sanction was sufficient.

Arundell was sent off by referee Nika Amashukeli after committing two yellow card offences in the Calcutta Cup clash at Murrayfield as England’s 12-match winning streak was brought to an end.

The 23-year-old Bath wing was first deemed to have failed to release before contesting a ruck following a Scottish line-break, before making contact in the air with Scottish counterpart Kyle Steyn.

Henry Arundell was shown two yellow cards at Murrayfield (Getty Images)

The second incident was looked at by the foul play review officer to consider an upgrade to a red card, but remained a yellow. The two yellow cards nonetheless resulted in a 20-minute red, with England replacing Arundell with Fin Smith and reshuffling their backline following that time period.

Arundell appeared in front of a disciplinary panel convened by the Six Nations on Tuesday morning, and has been cleared of further sanction. Arundell is thus free to play immediately.

England take on Ireland at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium on Saturday afternoon, a round three game that Arundell will be available for. Steve Borthwick is thought, though, to be mulling changes to his starting backline and bench for the game, with Ollie Lawrence, George Furbank and Elliot Daly perhaps under consideration for selection.

Changes may also come in the back row.

Speaking after England’s 31-20 defeat, head coach Borthwick admitted that playing 30 minutes down to 14 men had cost his side.

“Scotland are a very good side,” Borthwick said. “They moved the ball well, and clearly we were down to 14 men, and they hurt us down that edge, where we were missing the winger.

“We adapted and tried to get some more width, but quite clearly when you lose that man, you lose that pace, then against a team with as much talent and ball-moving at pace as they have, then it becomes very difficult.”

