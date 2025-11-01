Henry Pollock reveals 5,000 calorie-a-day England training camp diet

England and Australia renew hostilities as a great rugby rivalry is contested again at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

It is 12 months since the Wallabies snatched a shock victory over their hosts in southwest London, and Joe Schmidt’s side travel again with optimism after a year of encouraging strides forwards. Wins over the British and Irish Lions and South Africa showed the potential within the Australian ranks and while last week’s success against Japan came despite a poor performance, the Wallabies should be better for a hit-out with their hosts coming in fresh.

An intriguing autumn lies ahead for England after making their own progress during the Six Nations and the 2-0 summer success against Argentina. The return of their Lions contingent, allied with those who impressed on their South American adventure, has left plenty of options at Steve Borthwick’s disposal — can his side kickstart their November with a win?

