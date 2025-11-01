England vs Australia live: Wallabies plot more Twickenham success as rivals renew hostilities
Can Steve Borthwick’s side begin an intriguing November with a win over a dangerous Australia?
England and Australia renew hostilities as a great rugby rivalry is contested again at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.
It is 12 months since the Wallabies snatched a shock victory over their hosts in southwest London, and Joe Schmidt’s side travel again with optimism after a year of encouraging strides forwards. Wins over the British and Irish Lions and South Africa showed the potential within the Australian ranks and while last week’s success against Japan came despite a poor performance, the Wallabies should be better for a hit-out with their hosts coming in fresh.
An intriguing autumn lies ahead for England after making their own progress during the Six Nations and the 2-0 summer success against Argentina. The return of their Lions contingent, allied with those who impressed on their South American adventure, has left plenty of options at Steve Borthwick’s disposal — can his side kickstart their November with a win?
Follow all of the latest from the Allianz Stadium with our live blog below:
Last time out for Australia...
Australia were in action in Tokyo last weekend, surviving a scare and a sloppy performance against a familiar foe as Eddie Jones’s Japan fell just short.
Australia get one over on Eddie Jones with rain-soaked Japan win
Why Henry Pollock could feature on the wing for England this autumn
Henry Pollock was one of those we picked out as the young back row embarks on his first full campaign as an England squad member. Steve Borthwick is sure to give the 20-year-old plenty of run on the flank and at No 8 - but is also asking him to work on his wing skills, too.
Why Henry Pollock could feature on the wing for England this autumn
Henry Pollock, Carter Gordon and 10 other international rugby players to watch in November
Want to know who to keep your eye on over these next few weeks? We’ve picked out a player from each of the world’s top 12 nations worth watching:
Henry Pollock and 11 other international rugby players to watch in November
England captain Maro Itoje targets perfect autumn before eyes turn to World Cup
Maro Itoje is targeting a clean sweep of four Test wins this autumn as the England captain begins the countdown to the 2027 World Cup.
Joe Schmidt’s resurgent Australia visit Allianz Stadium today to launch a series which is completed by fixtures against Fiji, New Zealand and Argentina.
The All Blacks provide the blockbuster opposition of the campaign on November 15, but dangerous Fiji won on their last visit to Twickenham in 2023 while the Pumas are a force on the global stage once more.
“There’s not a team we’re playing who we can’t beat,” British and Irish Lions skipper Itoje said.
England captain Maro Itoje targets perfect autumn before eyes turn to World Cup
Successful autumn can ignite England’s World Cup charge – but they must beware Australia trap
For England, this autumn marks the start of their charge towards the 2027 World Cup - there has been a real shift in tone from Steve Borthwick, Maro Itoje and co as they set their sights on tournament success in two years’ time.
Autumn can ignite England’s World Cup charge – but they must beware Australia trap
England vs Australia live
England kick off a fascinating Quilter Nations Series as they renew hostilities with old rivals Australia. Optimism is high in Steve Borthwick’s camp after a strong end to the Six Nations and excellent tour to Argentina - but having been upset by the Wallabies this time last year, they will beware a possible pitfall trap this afternoon.
Kick off at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium is at 3.10pm GMT.
