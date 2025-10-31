Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australia captain Harry Wilson has rejected a claim made on the eve of their clash with England that the Wallabies use illegal breakdown tactics.

A report in the Telegraph stated that England head coach Steve Borthwick highlighted Australia's alleged ploy of deliberately entering rucks from the side when he met referee Nika Amashukeli ahead of Saturday's Allianz Stadium showdown.

Play welfare concerns were also raised over the tourists' approach to clear-outs.

"Firstly, I'd like to question how many are illegal. And to say that they are dangerous - they are definitely not," Wilson said.

"There's no way (Australia head coach) Joe Schmidt would coach a team to be illegal at the breakdown.

"I think we've had over 2,000 rucks this year and for them to cherry-pick a couple is quite amusing.

"When a team is playing 10 or 11 Tests, any team would have some from the side. We think we are quite good at our attacking breakdown.

"We are pretty excited for the opportunity to go out there and have a fair game."

open image in gallery Harry Wilson (right) and England captain Maro Itoje (left) locked horns during the Lions series ( David Davies/PA Wire )

England are odds-on favourites to make a winning start to their autumn series but Wilson insists Australia are accustomed to being written off.

The Wallabies may be missing James O'Connor, Len Ikitau, Tom Hooper and Will Skelton due to the match falling outside the international window, but they have a recent history of registering comeback wins against the odds, including at Twickenham 12 months ago.

"There haven't been many games since I've been captain where we have been the favourites," Wilson said.

"We are always the outsiders and not many people back us. As a group, we enjoy that.

"We're so internally focused on improving and making sure preparation is right so that we believe in ourselves and believe in each other to do the job.

"Last year this game was a big turning point for us as a group, which really made us believe that on our day we can beat anybody in the world."

PA