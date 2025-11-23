England vs Argentina live: Hosts bid to finish year on a high in tricky test against Pumas
Can Steve Borthwick’s side complete an unbeaten autumn at Twickenham?
England will look to sign off in style at the end of an encouraging year as they take on Argentina in their final November international.
A huge win over the All Blacks last week extended a winning run that now stretches to 10 matches for England, with Steve Borthwick’s side unbeaten at Twickenham this year. It leaves them in a buoyant mood as they conclude their efforts in 2025, though Borthwick will be wary to avoid any kind of comedown against a visiting team more than capable of bursting their bubble.
The Pumas have, of course, already tangled twice with their hosts this year, losing 2-0 on home soil in July against a side shorn of their British and Irish Lions contingent. While this will be a very different England, Argentina are significantly strengthened, too, and a stirring comeback against Scotland last week showed the considerable threat that they pose.
Follow all of the latest from the Quilter Nations Series clash with our live blog below
The mistake England must avoid to end year of progress on a high against Argentina
Most of us have been there. A dull throb as the eyelids slowly open; a desperate fumble for the Berocca; a slow roll out of bed and search for a packet of bacon, a pair of running trainers or whatever happens to be one’s particular cure of choice. Slowly, the hazy recollections emerge into a heavy head – perhaps a night to be remembered, perhaps one to forget.
For England, a ninth-ever win over New Zealand falls firmly as the former, and there might have been a few in need of nursing last Sunday morning. Publicly, the players were given licence to celebrate a performance that proved their progress as they wished as Steve Borthwick recognised the importance of allowing his squad to let off some steam after what feels a significant victory in the growth of a side increasingly looking in encouraging shape. An eight-day turnaround to their final fixture of 2025 was helpful; an environment that has perhaps found a better balance between light and shade than some past groups, too.
Borthwick would not have overly indulged either in the celebrations – the head coach is fonder of an orange juice than anything stronger – or in the suggestions that his team are a significantly changed entity to a week ago. Come Tuesday, it was back to Bagshot, back to work and a job to be finished with one last outing against Argentina to come. One would not wish to stumble at the final fence with an unbeaten year at home within reach.
The mistake England must avoid to end year of progress on a high against Argentina
England vs Argentina live
England will look to sign off a strong 2025 in style as they take on Argentina at Twickenham in their final outing of the autumn. Steve Borthwick’s side are unbeaten at home this year and bouncing on the back of 10 consecutive wins which continued last week with a superb victory over the All Blacks - can the Pumas catch them off guard to puncture the optimism around them?
Kick off at Twickenham is at 4.10pm GMT.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments